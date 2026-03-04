A Tswana mom living in the Gauteng province filmed her Grade 1 son in an Afrikaans medium school doing his reading homework

The boy's video was shared on TikTok on 26 February 2026, showing a young man who had developed an accent

The boy's post touched many social media users, who were impressed by his progress, praising the mom for her hard work

A supportive mom watched as her son showed off his Afrikaans reading ability. Image: @otshepeng907

Source: TikTok

A seven-year-old boy proved that learning a new language may not be as hard as we all think it is after showing great progress in his Afrikaans reading.

His clip was shared on TikTok by @otshepeng907, gaining massive popularity and praised the little boy for showing an interest in the language.

As the boy was ready to start with his reading, he noticed that his mom was not paying full attention and made it known he was disappointed. Immediately, the mom shifted her focus to the reading task at hand.

Practising Grade 1 Afrikaans

The boy started by introducing what he was about to do in Afrikaans before moving to pronounce each of the words in front of him. When he was done with the first list, he moved to the next block of words, explaining to his mom, TikTok user @otshepeng907, with a deep Afrikaans accent, what he was about to do.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA loves the determined boy

The clip moved many social media users, who flooded the comments section to praise the little boy. Many were impressed by his accent and noted that he would soon be speaking Afrikaans fluently. Some praised the mom for her patience while helping her son with his studies and noted that he was motivating them to learn a new language. One mother was touched, wishing that her son would show similar progress soon.

The little boy motivated viewers to learn new languages. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

User @NicolleVDMerwe commented:

"Aw, mommy! This is going so great! Well done, little one!!! learning different languages. Makes you so smart and ready for anything!"

User @Chris said

"The mother filming this, thinking my school fees are talking Afrikaans now 🤣."

User @Talita added:

"Oh, mama, well done. I can't wait to see this progress with my son."

User @Janine shared:

"Wow, so proud little dude. There are so many of us who can learn from you in starting a new language. You rock! Well done 👏."

User @Malherbe - Roos-Household said:

"Keep going! Excellent job, little one. Remember, perseverance equals success in everything you do!"

User @Lewiesa Huyser commented:

"Hy praat so mooi afrikaans hy doen baie goed. Jy kan n trotse mamma wees (He speaks Afrikaans so beautifully, he is doing very well. You can be a proud mom)."

3 Briefly News articles about children

A South African mother went viral after documenting her seven-year-old son's boarding school drop-off, shocking many viewers.

A viral video of a mother hyping up her toddler during school athletics touched the hearts of thousands of social media users who sang her praise.

Zuluboy captured national attention after expressing concern for his 2025 teacher's academic progress, after she did not move with him to the next class.

Source: Briefly News