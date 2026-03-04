A local woman showcased her luxury spending while on a trip to Paris, visiting the high-end designer stores in the city

The woman's clip was shared on TikTok, showing the items she managed to get without even an appointment, for a celebration afterwards

Social media users were shocked after realising the amount of money she spent on the trip, and concluded that she was the epitome of rich

A financially comfortable woman from Limpopo shared a vlog of her shopping day at luxury stores in Paris, the city of love, showcasing her luxury lifestyle.

The video was shared on her TikTok account @hulindlovu on 20 February 2026, where it gained massive views and comments from viewers who were motivated by her soft life.

The vlog starts with her heading to the luxury store Hermès without an appointment and managing to get the bag she wanted, in the colour she liked. The next stop was Loro Piana, where she bought a pair of blue loafers available in her size.

Celebrating shopping wins in Paris

After getting the two items, TikTok user @hulindlovu celebrated by going to an upmarket restaurant where she indulged in their seafood menu. It was just to give her the energy to continue with her shopping. She finished the day with a visit to Dior, where she got a fancy handbag and its accessories.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA reacts to the woman's Paris shopping vlog

The post went viral, gaining massive views, likes, and comments from an online community that was fascinated by her life. Many viewers were convinced that she was rich and wished to wake up with the same amount of luxury. Some loved her purchases and complimented her on her good taste in shoes and handbags. One user asked where people get the money to fly abroad just for shopping, impressed that the creator was doing all that herself.

User @Fatima Johnson commented:

"No one looks you up and down. The shop assistants are all so friendly."

User @Divorce Attorney 🇿🇦 said:

"Bathong, this is rich, rich! 💰

User @Nongs joked:

"This thing of me waking up not rich irritates me😏."

User @BoineeloMove shared:

"I’ve been saying this about Paris. My favourite place to shop."

User @Na-lady Graham commented:

"Please, I’m giving you my heart, I would like to see you every two days or weekly, please don’t disappear 🫠 🥰."

User @Minx❤️ said:

"My Lord! Niyithola kuphi imali (where do you guys get money from)? This is real money spending, and that time uhamba wedwa akho'scefe (you're travelling on your own with no one) next to you."

User @Adore_Atlie commented:

"Beautiful pieces 😍 great selection 👌🏾. This is exactly who I'm working hard to become 😅."

