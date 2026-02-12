On Monday, 9 February 2026, Bobby van Jaarsveld sparked speculation about his relationship status after sharing a Valentine’s-themed post

Fans mistook the social media for a soft launch of Bobby van Jaarsveld ' s new girlfriend, considering their body language in the photos

The post triggered mixed reactions, ranging from playful jokes to harsh criticism, while others defended Bobby van Jaarsveld

Fans speculated about Bobby Van Jaarsveld's relationship status after his Instagram post. Image: bobbyvanjaarsveld

Source: Instagram

What was meant to be a promotional post from singer Bobby van Jaarsveld fuelled rumours about his relationship status. Coincidentally, the post was shared five days before Valentine’s Day.

Since his divorce from his ex-wife Anna in 2024, the Afrikaans entertainer has kept his romantic life under wraps. On Monday, 9 February 2026, Bobby van Jaarsveld sparked speculation among his followers ahead of Valentine’s Day after sharing a social media post.

In a post shared on his official Instagram and Facebook accounts, Bobby van Jaarsveld had some of his followers scratching their heads and asking questions.

Bobby van Jaarsveld sparks new girlfriend rumours

In a sponsored post, Bobby van Jaarsveld advertised a skincare range. The theme of the advert was Valentine’s Day. In one particular photo, the Afrikaans singer looked lovingly at a female model, to whom he presented a bouquet of red roses. The brunette woman was smiling from ear to ear at the show of affection.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

See the post below:

Social media reacts to Bobby van Jaarsveld's Valentine's-themed post

Despite the post being obviously work-related, some of Bobby van Jaarsveld’s fans became convinced that he was introducing his new partner to the world. Some even offered Bobby advice about rekindling his romance with his ex-wife, with whom he has three children.

Here are some of the comments from both Instagram and Facebook:

imogenimogen40 asked:

“Hi, is this your new love❤️”

c_m7771 advised:

“Maybe a bouquet of roses and an apology letter for your own wife will also work. 👏”

Dorothea Dottie Buisset Marsh asked:

"Is she your new girlfriend?"

kayla_richter01 joked:

“I’ll get this product if I get a meet and greet with @bobbyvanjaarsveld 😂😂”

Anet Visser criticised:

“Those people who throw stones, look at yourselves first. No human is perfect. If you have never done anything wrong in your life, do you now make such ugly comments? You yourself are not even an example. Just because he became famous, his private life is open. He is also, but just an ordinary person like all of us. Stay quiet if you can't say something good. God writes our life path, not yours.”

Petro Saayman asked:

“Who is this girl with him?”

Marie Hattingh advised:

“Oh, people are still people; forgive them. Be safe.”

South Africans reacted to Bobby Van Jaarsveld's post. Image: bobbyvanjaarsveld

Source: Instagram

Amor Vittone confirms engagement after months of dating

While Bobby van Jaarsveld has remained silent on the rumours surrounding his love life, fellow Afrikaans musician Amor Vittone chose a different approach.

Briefly News previously reported that Vittone confirmed that she was engaged after months of dating.

Amor Vittone took to her official social media pages and made an announcement, sharing a photo of the diamond ring. Her announcement drew reactions from her mother, Delyse Vittone, her sister, Loren De Villiers, and fans, who flooded the comments with congratulatory messages.

Source: Briefly News