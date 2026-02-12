Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu confirmed that he was in a relationship at a Garnier event

The rugby star shared with the crowd that his 'missus' was present when he had to answer questions regarding Valentine's Day

Speculations arose about Sacha's girlfriend, with hints pointing towards businesswoman Sarah Langa

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu announced that he was off the market. Images: @expressoshow, @jaredwright17

Springbok star and South Africa's heartthrob, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, confirmed his relationship status during a Garnier event, where he was celebrated as the skincare brand's first male ambassador for Sub-Saharan Africa. The confirmation came at a time when the athlete was asked about gift ideas men would appreciate for Valentine's Day.

TikTok user Nhlanhla's Diary posted the clip on 9 February 2026, where she asked the question many men wanted answered. After a cheer echoed in the building, a man off-camera and on the stage with Sacha said how it was a big deal for a lot of men at the venue.

Sacha replied with a smile:

"Forget the guys. My missus is in the building."

He then proceeded to share how a portable charger, a cologne, and a voucher from the V&A Waterfront (a shopping centre in Cape Town) would do the trick.

Take a look at the TikTok video posted on Nhlanhla’s account below:

Who is Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu's 'missus'?

While Sacha has not confirmed who has stolen his heart, many fans and internet sleuths speculate businesswoman and socialite Sarah Langa, who was judged for allegedly dating someone nine years her junior.

Sarah Langa is rumoured to be dating the star rugby player. Images: @sarahlanga

In early December 2025, the four-time graduate shared glimpses of her Cape Town getaway, giving followers an inside look at her stay at the luxurious Cape Grace Hotel. In one of her Instagram stories, posted on 7 December 2025, a man appeared to be popping a bottle of champagne, only showing his hands.

At the time, Briefly News reached out to a source from the hotel, who confirmed that Sacha was at Cape Grace on 6 December 2025. While the pair were allegedly in the same location, the source had not seen them together. Sacha was seen at the restaurant and passing the reception area.

