Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has become one of rugby’s highest-earning young talents at just 23 years old.

His performances for the Springboks and Stormers have boosted both his profile and his net worth.

Sponsorships and salary packages are now placing him among the sport’s most financially successful players of his generation

South African flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has rapidly emerged not only as a key figure for the Springboks but also as one of the wealthiest young players in world rugby.

South Africa's fly-half Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu attends the South Africa captain's run training session ahead of the Autumn Nations Series. Image: Anne-Christine POUJOULAT

Source: Getty Images

His outstanding performances during the season earned him South Africa’s URC Player of the Season award, while he was also voted MyPlayers’ 2025 Players’ Player of the Year by his peers. Such accolades would have placed him firmly on the radar of top clubs around the world, but Feinberg-Mngomezulu has chosen loyalty, opting to remain in Cape Town.

At just 23 years old, the Stormers playmaker’s rise on the field has translated into significant financial success, with his net worth now estimated to be in the upper six figures, positioning him among the top-earning athletes in his age group.

He extended his contract with the Cape Town based United Rugby Championship club, in December. According to Ruck, the new contract is reportedly worth close to £800,000, equivalent to R17.7 million.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s earnings come from a combination of his professional salary, performance bonuses, and growing commercial opportunities. While exact figures are not disclosed, reports suggest he is now among the highest-paid young talents globally, reflecting both his skill and marketability. His rapid ascent in international rugby has attracted interest from overseas clubs, but also bolstered his financial profile at home.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu earned R118,197.93 for playing in the Test against Argentina in September 2025. This is the standard match fee for all players in the Springbok match-day squad.

It is important to note that this amount excludes any undisclosed bonuses, including potential Man-of-the-Match incentives, meaning his actual earnings for the day could have been even higher.

Earnings and sponsorships fuel growing wealth

Beyond his salary, Feinberg-Mngomezulu has also begun securing sponsorship deals that contribute to his overall net worth. As a rising star in South African rugby, brands and endorsements have increasingly recognised his influence and visibility on the field. His record-breaking performances for the Springboks, including standout point-scoring feats, have amplified his appeal to potential sponsors, adding to his wealth.

Financial analysts and sports media estimate his current net worth to be in the range of $374,000 to over $1 million, a figure likely to rise as his career progresses. With both rugby contracts and endorsement deals continuing to grow, Feinberg-Mngomezulu is expected to maintain his status as one of the sport’s most financially successful young players for years to come.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu of DHL Stormers during the United Rugby Championship match between DHL Stormers and Cardiff Rugby at DHL Stadium. Image: Ashley Vlotman

Source: Getty Images

