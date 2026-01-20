Jacques Kallis stands among the wealthiest figures in South African sport following a decorated international cricket career and lucrative post-retirement ventures

His financial portfolio blends cricket earnings, coaching roles, investments, property and brand partnerships, placing him in rare company among modern cricket greats

Away from competition, Kallis maintains a low-profile lifestyle focused on family and philanthropic work, adding depth to his legacy beyond the field

Former Proteas all-rounder Jacques Kallis is regarded as one of the richest sports stars to emerge from South Africa. His iconic career began with his debut in 1995, and he soon became a central figure in South Africa’s golden generation of the 2000s.

Jacques Kallis during the South African national cricket team training session and press conference at Newlands Cricket Ground. Image: Ashley Vlotman

Source: Getty Images

Kallis amassed more than 10,000 runs in both Tests and ODIs and took 292 Test wickets along with 273 ODI wickets. He is part of an elite group of modern players to score 10,000 runs and claim more than 250 wickets in both formats. His consistency and longevity earned him numerous accolades, including the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year award.

He later featured in franchise cricket in the Indian Premier League for Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders. The IPL period proved to be financially lucrative and contributed significantly to his long-term wealth profile.

After retiring from international cricket, Kallis moved into coaching with roles at Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, consulting work with the Proteas, and a batting consultant position with England.

Jacques Kallis' lifestyle, cars and property holdings

In 2025, Kallis’s net worth is estimated at approximately USD 40 million to USD 50 million, which equates to roughly R750 million to R950 million. His income sources include international cricket contracts with Cricket South Africa, IPL fees, match bonuses, endorsements, coaching salaries, business investments and property appreciation.

Although discreet about his personal lifestyle, credible reports link him to premium European vehicle ownership, including Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz models. He is frequently listed among South Africa’s sporting elite with high-end automotive tastes.

Property is believed to form a substantial part of his asset base. Kallis owns a residential home in Cape Town, which has long served as his primary base, and is reported to hold multiple real estate investments in the Western Cape. While exact locations are not publicly disclosed, lifestyle publications often reference prestigious suburbs on the Atlantic Seaboard for former Proteas stars. International property exposure has also been reported, although details remain limited.

Jacques Kallis walks off after being dismissed during the Oxygen Masters Champions League match between Capricorn Commanders and Libra Legends on February 5, 2016. Image: Francois Nel

Source: Getty Images

Family life, marriage and philanthropy

Kallis is married to Charlene Engelbrecht, a former Miss South Africa finalist, and the couple have one child together. Before their marriage, he dated television presenter Shaniera Thompson. Throughout his career and retirement, Kallis has maintained a low public profile, avoiding tabloids and focusing on family and philanthropic work through the Jacques Kallis Foundation.

He is widely considered among the richest cricketers in South African history. Other high earners include fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, with an estimated net worth of around R220 million, and former Proteas captain Faf du Plessis, who is also reported to sit in a similar financial bracket.

