Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu scored 37 points, breaking Percy Montgomery’s record for most points by a Springbok in a single Test

The 23-year-old scored a hat-trick and set up Cheslin Kolbe with a perfectly timed cross-kick try

Feinberg-Mngomezulu earned a whopping amount of money for his performance, with potential bonuses yet to be disclosed

Springbok fly-half Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu produced a masterclass performance on Saturday, 27 September 2025, inspiring South Africa to a convincing 67-30 victory over Argentina at Kings Park in Durban.

His brilliance earned him the Man of the Match accolade and widespread praise from head coach Rassie Erasmus, captain Siya Kolisi, and his father, Nick Feinberg.

The 23-year-old was instrumental throughout the game, scoring a hat-trick and setting up a perfectly timed cross-kick try to Cheslin Kolbe in the second half.

He also broke Percy Montgomery’s record for the most points scored by a Springbok in a single Test, amassing 37 points against Los Pumas. By halftime, Feinberg-Mngomezulu had already scored 20 of South Africa’s 25 points, effectively giving the Springboks a decisive edge.

His second-half exploits completed the hat-trick and left fans and commentators running out of superlatives for his performance.

Watch the video below:

Springboks’ pay structure and Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s match fee

While fans celebrated his on-field brilliance, attention also turned to the financial rewards for Springboks.

According to The South African, Feinberg-Mngomezulu earned R118,197.93 for playing in the Test against Argentina. This is the standard match fee for all players in the Springbok match-day squad.

It is important to note that this amount excludes any undisclosed bonuses, including potential Man-of-the-Match incentives, meaning his actual earnings for the day could have been even higher.

How Springboks earn

Springbok Player Pay Breakdown

To give some perspective on how Springbok players are compensated:

Match-day squad members: Earn a standard fee of R118,197.93 per Test.

Non-playing squad players: Receive R59,539 per week, which works out to R8,505.57 per day.

Training squad released to provinces: Paid R8,505.57 per day.

Players of National Interest (PONI): Draw a partially funded minimum of R11,985 per month.

Semi-professional players: Receive R6,790 per month.

Springbok Sevens players: Hold an annual retainer of R353,062, plus tournament win bonuses ranging from R6,175 to R37,055 per player.

Domestic franchise players (URC/Europe): Minimum monthly salary is R39,575.

Currie Cup match fees: First Division players earn R2,268 per match, while Premier Division players receive R3,394.

See Mngomezulu match stats below:

Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s display in Durban was nothing short of spectacular. Apart from the few minor errors, he dominated the first half, controlled the game in the second, and left no doubt as to why he is considered one of the Springboks’ brightest talents.

With record-breaking points and a match-winning performance, he delivered a spectacle that fans will remember for years.

Watch the video below:

