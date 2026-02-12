An old video of Sir Trill impersonating Shebeshxt surfaced online and sparked a wave of uncontrollable laughter among viewers

The Amapiano singer did an impressive impression of Shebe, from the mannerisms down to the rapper's style of dress

Reactions to the video were split down the middle, where a significant number of viewers saw the humour in the stunt, while others were quick to dare Sir Trill to attempt the same antics once Shebeshxt is released from prison

Sir Trill's video impersonating Shebeshxt went viral. Images: sirtrill_ghostriders/ Instagram, Shebeshxt Grave Digger Manskap/ Facebook

Source: UGC

The video of Sir Trill impersonating Shebeshxt has resurfaced on social media; however, the tone among online users has changed significantly.

As the troubled Limpopo rapper remains behind bars over an attempted murder charge, a user with the handle busiwe_bubu uploaded the throwback clip on 12 February 2026, igniting a raging debate online.

Originally recorded in 2023, the video saw the Yini Sdakwa hitmaker in his kitchen, steak knife in hand, as he delivered an impressive impression of the rapper, fake tattoos and all.

Trill paid homage to Shebe’s iconic aesthetic by appearing shirtless in the clip, wearing Nike shorts and a cap, while channelling the rapper's quirks, from his walk to his menacing blank stare.

The original post by Sir Trill emphasised that the video was merely for laughs and was not meant to disrespect Shebe, signing off with the rapper's signature phrase.

"Just for fun. Hope this makes your day better, deleting soon. December ratsena wena. TRILLSHXT."

Hilariously, he wouldn't be the first to impersonate the Ambulance rapper since he broke out in the music industry. He's been the inspiration behind many kids' outfits, who, like Sir Trill, have mimicked his signature look and high-energy persona for social media likes and school events.

A video of Sir Trill impersonating Shebeshxt resurfaced online. Images: sirtrill_ghostriders/ Instagram, Shebeshxt Grave Digger Manskap/ Facebook

Source: UGC

From the drawn-on tattoos to the distinct fashion sense, Shebeshxt’s bad boy brand quickly became a viral template for content creators looking to grab attention.

Even Somizi Mhlongo joined the trend in Halloween 2024 when he dressed like Shebeshxt; however, what made his costume distinct was his striking resemblance to the rapper.

While the throwback footage makes the rounds online, the timing of its resurgence has added a layer of irony that wasn't there in 2023. What started as a lighthearted tribute from one artist to another has now become a focal point for online sceptics who wonder if that same "Trillshxt" energy would hold up today.

It resurfaces months after Shebeshxt was arrested in November 2025 after allegedly shooting at an unknown motorist.

Recent updates from Briefly News reveal that the rapper put himself in more trouble while behind bars after being caught with prohibited items in his cell.

As the country awaits the outcome of the rapper's legal battles, this clip serves as a reminder that even while behind bars, the Lekompo rapper remains one of the most-influential figures in the industry.

Watch Sir Trill's video below.

Social media reacts to Sir Trill imitating Shebeshxt

Reacting to the video, critics challenged Sir Trill to pull the same stunt once Shebeshxt is finally free. Read some of their comments below.

TshegoKgoedi_ dared Sir Trill:

"He must try this once my goat gets parole because he’s never beating those charges."

Backstagie said:

"I am saving this one for when Shebe comes out of the big house."

lala50354419 laughed:

"I would love to see him do this when Shebe is outside."

PresentKhoza posted:

"Shebe will deal with him when he's out."

Lesegx_Pilane wrote:

"I’m saving this one to show him when he gets out."

Shebeshxt's baby mama shares more photos of their baby

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Shebeshxt's baby mama, Kholofelo Moloto, sharing more photos with their newborn.

Months after welcoming their baby, Kholo has given her followers glimpses of her bundle of joy on social media.

Source: Briefly News