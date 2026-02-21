Rachel John and Siya Kolisi recently fueled speculation about their romance with their latest social media posts

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi has been romantically linked to Rachel John following his divorce

Dutch model Rachel John was recently thought to be in New York with Siya Kolisi and they may have confirmed it with separate posts

Siya Kolisi is not beating the allegations that he is dating Rachel John. The Springboks star has had all eyes on him following his divorce from Rachel Kolisi.

Rachel John and Siya Kolisi are thought to be in New York together. Image: @siyakolisi / @rachelkolisi

Source: UGC

Rachel John and Siya Kolisi caught people's attention after they jetted off to New York at the same time. Social media interactions have also cemented rumors that the two are romantically involved.

Siya Kolisi posted a video at the Empire State Building on 20 February 2026. Rachel John took to her TikTok on the same day and shared that she also visited the Empire State Building. Her caption implied that a romantic partner took her as she wrote the caption:

"He said he knew a spot."

South Africa links Siya Kolisi and Rachel John in New York

Many people thought that Siya Kolisi and Rachel posting about the being at Empire State Building at roughly the same time confirmed the romance. Read people's comments below:

Rachel John and Siya Kolisi were at the Empire State Empire State building. Image: @racheljohnie / TikTok / siyakolisi / Instagram

Source: Instagram

ReneW🏳️‍🌈🌈🇿🇦 gushed:

"This woman is so beautiful inside out, be kind to her world🙌 I almost want to say she deserves better, but who am I? Siya was and always will be a favourite. I cannot fault him for his personal life's choices."

AZANIA 👑❤️ commented:

"I truly admire how you are living and loving with such peace and grace. It's a beautiful sight to see. May God continue to bless, guide, and comfort both of you during the time of need. 💐💐❤️"

HBD_Beyonce14 said:

"Respectfully, he will have to be Siya John, because there’s only one Rachel Kolisi 🙂"

nelly_maf slammed haters:

"Guys. haybo nibadala for such comments. Siya LEFT Rachel. He moved on, ya'll should do the same."

kasimosquito wrote:

"I like how she doesn't care 😂 the subtle ones are my favourite."

𝓚𝓲𝓪𝓻𝓪 said:

"You guys are grown people hating on a woman who is just enjoying life and making the most of it 🤦🏽‍♀️Siya and Rachel divorced so they have every right to move on if they want to."

mashudu🌹❤️ wrote:

"Don’t listen to them. We adore you🥰 keep posting. We have survived our failed relationships and we have no single right to project on you 😳. Keep showing up🥰"

Siya's ex and rumoured new bae's spicy exchange

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks captain Siya Kolisi's love life is back in the limelight again, and Mzansi is living for the drama. The star, who has been flying solo since announcing his divorce from Rachel Kolisi last year, is reported to be back on the dating scene again, but there's a twist.

Siya Kolisi has been linked to several women since his bombshell divorce. The rugby player recently had the internet buzzing when he seemingly made things official with Rachel John after they were spotted together at a tennis game.

As if she knew she was being watched closely, Rachel Kolisi did not disappoint with the subtle jabs that many swore were directed at Siya, his new lady and anyone who supported them. Fans were sure that John shook things up in the WAGS camp as her arrival meant some would befriend her, while those loyal to the former WAGS first lady maintained their distance.

Source: Briefly News