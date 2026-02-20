Former The Real Housewives of Durban star Nonku Williams' man has hinted at wanting to pay for her lobola

Businessman Lungani Rammaledi posted a video showing off his cattle, joking that they are meant to pay lobola for Nonku Williams

The couple's relationship was hit with controversy at the beginning, but their love proved to be stronger than the scandal, as they are still going strong

Nonku Williams’ boyfriend, Lungani Rammaledi, has joked about paying lobola for her. Image: Nonkuwilliams

It seems as though Nonku Williams' relationship is growing stronger than before. The star's boyfriend has hinted at a growing interest in making her his wife.

Taking to Instagram, Lungani Rammaledi posted a video showing off his cattle, which are used to pay the bride price.

Lungani wants to wife, Nonku Williams

Referring to Nonku Williams as his wife on Instagram is not enough to show his desire. The businessman showed Mzansi that he has what it takes to fully pay Nonku's lobola. On Thursday, 19 January 20206, Lungani joked about how his cows are lying on the ground, protesting because they want to go to KwaZulu-Natal, where the former reality TV star resides.

"And here’s Nonku’s Lobola Cattle picketing on hunger protests demanding to be sent to KZN, not knowing that there’s FMD movement restrictions across the country," he joked.

Watch the IG video below:

Mzansi is here for Lungani's plans for Nonku:

pkkim_phammley_m_ said:

"Love this for our international queen, Nonku. The cows are coming, my sister. We are witnesses."

windy_sebopelo shared:

"Guys, were are about to witness a marriage. My prayers are with Nonku to get older nawe buti."

nonku_umamawembuzi said:

"The love we have for Nonku has made us love and be witnesses of you loving her correctly. Oh man, I pray you two get everything you deserve together."

Nonku Williams’ boyfriend showed off his cattle. Image: Nonkuwilliams

Nonku Williams gushes over Lungani

As her Valentine, Nonku penned a loving note to Lungani, expressing gratitude and everlasting love.

“My love, on this Valentine’s Day, I am overwhelmed with gratitude for the love we have built. You are my safe haven, you are my partner, and in every sense. Your love shelters me, you are my inspiration, and my joy. Here is to us, to our laughter, adventures, and quiet moments. I love you more with each passing day,” she wrote.

Lungani responded with a loving letter of his own.

“I just want to make a promise to you that I love you and I will always love you," he wrote.

Nonku Williams gushes over bae on his birthday

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nonku Williams celebrated her man, Lungani Rammaledi's birthday, by sharing a cute video and paired it with a touching message on her social media page.

"In the little things, I see the greatness of your love - the way you open the car door with a gentle touch, the way you surprise me with flowers just because, the way we laugh at the same silly jokes until our sides hurt. Your love is a balm to my soul, a reminder that I’m seen, heard, and loved as God loves me. You make every day brighter, even in the messy moments, and I’m so grateful for your unwavering presence in my life," she wrote.

