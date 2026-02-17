Former reality TV star Nonku Williams and her businessman bae, Lungani Rammaledi, have made their relationship official

The Real Housewives of Durban alum was said to have been caught in a love triangle with her new bae and his former partner

On Valentine's Day, Williams penned a sweet message to Lungani and also defended their relationship from naysayers

Nonku Williams showed love to her bae on Valentine's Day.

South African reality TV star Nonku Williams and her bae let Mzansi know that they are head over heels in love with one another.

On Valentine's Day, Williams and Lungani Rammaledi penned sweet messages to one another professing their love for one another. The businessman even sees Nonku as his future wife.

Nonku and Lungani stand firm amid backlash

Taking to Instagram on 14 February, which is Valentine's Day, Nonku praised Rammaledi for being her safe space and professed her love for him.

“My love, on this Valentine’s Day, I am overwhelmed with gratitude for the love we have built. You are my safe haven, you are my partner, and in every sense. Your love shelters me, you are my inspiration, and my joy. Here is to us, to our laughter, adventures, and quiet moments. I love you more with each passing day,” she wrote.

Sharing the same sentiments, Rammaledi returned the love, even calling Nonku his wife.

“I just want to make a promise to you that I love you and I will always love you," he wrote.

He even shared his plans of getting married one day, "I can’t wait to wake up next to you and share every moment. Nothing will come between us. You are my wife, and I want to settle down with you. I love you.”

Nonku Williams and Lungani Rammaledi celebrated Valentine's Day.

The couple was caught in an alleged love triangle, with a source alleging that Rammaledi was involved with Slee Ndlovu's half-sister.

He quickly put out the flames by issuing a short statement, saying he was never married to the mother of his kids. He also clarified that Nonku had nothing to do with their breakup.

“Lungani Rammaledi is not married, and he was never married to his ex-girlfriend (Sne)," he said adding that the ex-girlfriend knew what the reason for their breakup was.

They have since flaunted their love online, sharing some of the most exciting parts of their lives.

