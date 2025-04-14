A Vaal University of Technology (VUT) graduate stunned people across South Africa after giving a traditional Tsonga performance on stage

The educational institution has been sharing inspirational clips showing people's reactions when walking to fetch their degree

People across the country gave the lady some props, and others who shared the same culture wanted to wear the same thing

South Africans were amazed by a Tsonga graduate giving a traditional dance performance on stage. Images: Westend61/ Getty Images, vut_official

A proud graduate got on stage and showed off her culture to the audience when she partook in a small Tsonga dance performance. The lady was wearing a xibelani skirt to perform a dance of the same name, inspiring many other ladies to rock theirs when it's their turn to graduate.

Celebrations all around

The vut_official TikTok account shared a clip of the event with many onlookers applauding the woman for what she did. The lady stood by the podium with the announcer saying a few things before the lady busted out her cultural moves. The xibelani skirt moved in a rhythmic manner in sync with the movements of the lady. The audience in the background was entertained.

See the clip below:

VUT celebrations

The VUT TikTok account is filled with joyful videos showing the different reactions people have when walking the stage and getting their caps and gowns. Another clip on the account shows a different lady partaking in a cultural dance on stage, but this time, it was a Zulu lady. She even brought out a whistle.

VUT loves showing off the joys of graduating. Image: Olga Dobrovolska

Source: Getty Images

The video with the most views on the account is of a gent who was crying on stage, and tons of commenters pointed out that the man had been working very hard to get to where he is in life.

South Africans loved the display of culture, with some pointing out how wonderful the cultural diversity is in the country.

Read the comments below:

NanaSukali242🤗 said:

"First Tsonga I've seen dancing at graduation, it's always the Zulu vibe with the leg up."

Diamond_S mentioned:

"I’m definitely wearing a xibelani when I graduate."

kennykwanaite commented:

"We used to respect graduation ceremony, not this. That's why they remain unemployed after this🥺"

Tshego❤️ shared:

"Another day of being happy and proud of a stranger🥳🥳🥳❤️ Pupupuuuuuuuu congratulations❤️"

PHIWE.H.N.Z. posted:

"🥰Yes wena my love am Zulu girl but de love I have for Tsongas😭😭😭 I even got married to Tsonga guy."

Dr Zeesh said:

"I want this outfit and I also want to learn the dance moves as well 🔥"

redderymac mentioned:

"I don't how many times I watched this dance congratulations girl 💐"

aimin_09 commented:

"You graduating barefoot in your traditional attire🥰🥰 Someone won Miss South Africa with a mid-fade hairstyle😇 On the other side of the spectrum its SBWL bucket for one. Congratulations skat💐"

Source: Briefly News