A young woman from the Western Cape has turned heads after attending her Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) graduation ceremony in full traditional Xhosa attire this April.

Content creator @AnesiphoKwasaDyosi shared a video of her special day on social media, proudly walking barefoot while dressed in traditional clothing adorned with beads around her neck and shoulders, topped with a graduation cap bearing the words "Kude Kwasa".

The video was posted with the playful caption:

"What kind of a girl goes to graduation walking barefoot? 😂❤️🔥"

Her choice to wear traditional dress instead of the common graduation attire speaks volumes about her commitment to honouring her cultural roots.

The value of heritage

Heritage plays an important role in shaping personal and national identity. By choosing to wear traditional clothes to her graduation, @AnesiphoKwasaDyosi made a strong statement about the importance of remembering where you come from even while reaching modern educational goals.

Heritage includes not just physical things like historical sites and objects, but also natural places and less tangible aspects such as customs, music, dance, and traditions. These elements give us a shared language and understanding that helps us connect more deeply with each other and show our unique culture to the rest of the world.

When we keep and celebrate our heritage, we not only respect the past but also create chances for community involvement, local business growth, and cultural tourism. Most importantly, heritage gives us a feeling of belonging and continuity in a world that's changing very quickly.

A woman shared a clip showing how proud she was of her heritage. Images: @AnesiphoKwasaDyosi

Mzansi reacts with pride

South Africans flooded the comments section with messages of support and admiration:

@PamelaMakaAluNgqokelela shared:

"Can I write this in block letters? I want everyone to take note ✌️Infact NB: SHE'S THE FIRST LADY TO ACTUALLY COME UP WITH A VERY UNIQUE AND STUNNING ATTIRE 🔥🔥AT SOME POINT WE HAVE FORGOTTEN OUR BACKGROUND WE ARE TOO WESTERN... THANK YOU Anesipho Kwasa."

@LettNxonxoMazoeXolelwa cheered:

"Show them you are a Xhosa person and you don't enter with chops ❤❤❤"

@CarolBulana praised:

"Look, you are proud of your nationality, daughter of the Xhosa tribe. I so wish our children would grow up knowing their roots like you. Wow, this is the first time this is happening (singing)."

@DumzaMaswana simply stated:

"So beautiful ❤️❤️"

@NickyNobuhlePrudnikova congratulated:

"Congratulations, girl. Thank you for being you and being proud of your culture. I'm so proud of you. I'm sure your family is proud too. Umhle sana!"

