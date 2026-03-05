Angry Johannesburg Resident Laments Year-Long Water Issues in TikTok Video
- A woman posted a TikTok video about the bizarre situation she has faced living in Johannesburg
- The woman made it clear that she was up in arms after having to deal with terrible service delivery in her area
- She posted a video about the persistent water issues her neighbourhood has faced
A woman posted a TikTok video about the difficulties she has faced with someone living in Johannesburg. The lady shared a bitter reflection about the long-term problem she faced getting access to a basic resource.
The Johannesburg resident's post shared on 4 March 2026 gained viral status. The lady's frustration was related to many other South Africans.
A woman appeared in a TikTok video by @newsnexussa telling people that she has been less than satisfied as a resident in Johannesburg. The lady let people know that she's not had any water in the morning for a year. The woman screeched in frustration as she reflected on how long the problem has persisted, seeing that everyone deserves access to water. Watch the video of the woman below:
South Africa discusses Johannesburg service delivery
Many people agreed with a woman's complaints about service delivery in Johannesburg. Others shared their worst experiences with not having water. Read people's comments below:
MomOf1UntilFurtherNotice commented:
"We used to not have water in the morning for like 8 months, it was one of the most frustrating situations 😩. So I feel you! I don’t know what changed, but suddenly our taps are never dry!"
laze7 exclaimed:
"ANC failed! But people keep on voting ANC! You pay rates and taxes, but no service delivery!"
AriesBae🇿🇦🇱🇸 remarked:
"And we wonder why there’s road rage. People are frustrated for paying for services they are not even receiving."
Mandisa Mthembu was not pleased:
"ANC must be charged with high treason and removed from power. We have no government in South Africa."
thandeka daughter ❤️ shared her struggles:
"We have to stand in line for a water tank 😭 welcome to our world, maybe Cape Town will be better for you."
pàree revealed:
"We pay a R5k monthly bill when there's just two people, and we don't get water either... they call it 'estimate reading'. Durban."
Sakhi SK Malinga was stunned:
"One year? For us, it's five years having water from 6 am to 9 am. Then every two days we have a power cut from 5 am to 9 am... sometimes 5 pm till 10 pm."
lesedi.khayback remarked:
"The only way out is to make sure you vote wisely in the next municipal elections this year 🙏🏽."
Source: Briefly News
