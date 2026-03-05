A woman posted a TikTok video about the bizarre situation she has faced living in Johannesburg

The woman made it clear that she was up in arms after having to deal with terrible service delivery in her area

She posted a video about the persistent water issues her neighbourhood has faced

A woman posted a TikTok video about the difficulties she has faced with someone living in Johannesburg. The lady shared a bitter reflection about the long-term problem she faced getting access to a basic resource.

A Johannesburg woman loudly complained about the consistent water outage in her area. Image: @newsnexussa

Source: TikTok

The Johannesburg resident's post shared on 4 March 2026 gained viral status. The lady's frustration was related to many other South Africans.

A woman appeared in a TikTok video by @newsnexussa telling people that she has been less than satisfied as a resident in Johannesburg. The lady let people know that she's not had any water in the morning for a year. The woman screeched in frustration as she reflected on how long the problem has persisted, seeing that everyone deserves access to water. Watch the video of the woman below:

South Africa discusses Johannesburg service delivery

Many people agreed with a woman's complaints about service delivery in Johannesburg. Others shared their worst experiences with not having water. Read people's comments below:

People discussed their struggles with water access in big cities. Image: Tima Miroshnichenko

Source: UGC

MomOf1UntilFurtherNotice commented:

"We used to not have water in the morning for like 8 months, it was one of the most frustrating situations 😩. So I feel you! I don’t know what changed, but suddenly our taps are never dry!"

laze7 exclaimed:

"ANC failed! But people keep on voting ANC! You pay rates and taxes, but no service delivery!"

AriesBae🇿🇦🇱🇸 remarked:

"And we wonder why there’s road rage. People are frustrated for paying for services they are not even receiving."

Mandisa Mthembu was not pleased:

"ANC must be charged with high treason and removed from power. We have no government in South Africa."

thandeka daughter ❤️ shared her struggles:

"We have to stand in line for a water tank 😭 welcome to our world, maybe Cape Town will be better for you."

pàree revealed:

"We pay a R5k monthly bill when there's just two people, and we don't get water either... they call it 'estimate reading'. Durban."

Sakhi SK Malinga was stunned:

"One year? For us, it's five years having water from 6 am to 9 am. Then every two days we have a power cut from 5 am to 9 am... sometimes 5 pm till 10 pm."

lesedi.khayback remarked:

"The only way out is to make sure you vote wisely in the next municipal elections this year 🙏🏽."

