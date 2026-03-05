Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

Global site navigation

Angry Johannesburg Resident Laments Year-Long Water Issues in TikTok Video
People

Angry Johannesburg Resident Laments Year-Long Water Issues in TikTok Video

by  Rutendo Masasi
3 min read
  • A woman posted a TikTok video about the bizarre situation she has faced living in Johannesburg
  • The woman made it clear that she was up in arms after having to deal with terrible service delivery in her area
  • She posted a video about the persistent water issues her neighbourhood has faced

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A woman posted a TikTok video about the difficulties she has faced with someone living in Johannesburg. The lady shared a bitter reflection about the long-term problem she faced getting access to a basic resource.

Johannesburg woman complains about consistent water outage
A Johannesburg woman loudly complained about the consistent water outage in her area. Image: @newsnexussa
Source: TikTok

The Johannesburg resident's post shared on 4 March 2026 gained viral status. The lady's frustration was related to many other South Africans.

A woman appeared in a TikTok video by @newsnexussa telling people that she has been less than satisfied as a resident in Johannesburg. The lady let people know that she's not had any water in the morning for a year. The woman screeched in frustration as she reflected on how long the problem has persisted, seeing that everyone deserves access to water. Watch the video of the woman below:

Read also

Woman shows cashless taxi in TikTok video, South Africa divided

DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!

South Africa discusses Johannesburg service delivery

Many people agreed with a woman's complaints about service delivery in Johannesburg. Others shared their worst experiences with not having water. Read people's comments below:

People shared their struggles with water access in big cities
People discussed their struggles with water access in big cities. Image: Tima Miroshnichenko
Source: UGC

MomOf1UntilFurtherNotice commented:

"We used to not have water in the morning for like 8 months, it was one of the most frustrating situations 😩. So I feel you! I don’t know what changed, but suddenly our taps are never dry!"

laze7 exclaimed:

"ANC failed! But people keep on voting ANC! You pay rates and taxes, but no service delivery!"

AriesBae🇿🇦🇱🇸 remarked:

"And we wonder why there’s road rage. People are frustrated for paying for services they are not even receiving."

Mandisa Mthembu was not pleased:

"ANC must be charged with high treason and removed from power. We have no government in South Africa."

thandeka daughter ❤️ shared her struggles:

"We have to stand in line for a water tank 😭 welcome to our world, maybe Cape Town will be better for you."

Read also

Motswana woman impressed by Zimbabwean mother-in-law's backyard garden, video reaches South Africa

pàree revealed:

"We pay a R5k monthly bill when there's just two people, and we don't get water either... they call it 'estimate reading'. Durban."

Sakhi SK Malinga was stunned:

"One year? For us, it's five years having water from 6 am to 9 am. Then every two days we have a power cut from 5 am to 9 am... sometimes 5 pm till 10 pm."

lesedi.khayback remarked:

"The only way out is to make sure you vote wisely in the next municipal elections this year 🙏🏽."

Other Briefly News stories about service delivery

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Rutendo Masasi avatar

Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 3 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za

Hot:
Mandla mthembu Neil de beer Derek lipps Xandra pohl Breyton paulse