A community in the Eastern Cape showed how much they are suffering without proper infrastructure. In a harrowing video, the public got to see the mission people go on to cross a river.

Many South Africans expressed how sad the video of the struggling residents in the Eastern Cape made them. The video received more than 1,000 comments concerned about the Residents.

Eastern Cape residents cross river without bridge

In a video originally shared by SABC News and reposted by @_survival.2 on TikTok, people living in the Eastern Cape village of Dikidikini have no access to a bridge. One of the community members is a man living with a disability, and like everyone else, he has to use a drum to cross the river. The community members resorted to putting anyone who wanted to cross the river into a drum and attaching it to two people on the outside who would walk across the river with them. An elderly woman was also forced to use the same transport system across the river.

Mpumalanga community builds own bridge

In another Briefly News story, a frustrated community that also did not have a bridge came up with a solution. Azania community members used the little they had to try and create a way to safely cross their local river. The residents in Mpumalanga constructed a wooden footbridge to deal with the excessive flooding in the area. South Africans shared thoughts on the construction that the locals were able to achieve.

SA floored by Eastern Cape village without bridge

People commented on the video of the Eastern Cape village using a drum to cross a river. Online users were mortified by what the residents had to resort to as a result of a lack of service delivery. Watch the video of the villagers crossing the river below:

Matome David Mogale said:

"This must be shown to the premier."

SK wrote:

"I have never seen something like this, shocking 😮😭"

nolwazimtshali3 commented:

"Give ANC its flowers basebenzile abafana😢😭 "

aphiwe_nyambose added:

"This is so sad😭Everyday ngyarealiza that I have so much to be grateful for😭 "

Idani Mauda remarked:

"If you laugh you won’t see heaven."

Mshengu Deejay six3🎶🎧 🎷🎼 was shocked:

"Yooo life is bad moes 😢"

ntombi exclaimed:

"What a risk yuuu nkosyami."

Cherity Mnisi was moved:

"This is so sad."

Deliwe Ngesi added:

"💔💔💔Really after this years of democracy....it has failed us."

