Members of the Honeydew Community Police Forum worked hard to repair potholes on Christiaan de Wet Drive

One massive pothole in particular caused damage to 12 cars along the road and it was repaired in less than 24 hours

Chamberlains in Honeydew delivered 11 bags of 25kg cold tar, which the patrollers used to fix the potholes

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

GAUTENG - The Honeydew Community Police Forum rallied together to fix potholes on Christiaan de Wet Drive, Roodepoort, hours after 12 cars had their tyres punctured. The good deed has garnered tons of positive reactions and praise from the community.

The massive pothole formed on Christiaan de Wet Drive in the direction of the intersection on Rinyani Road. The patrollers, with the help of an off-duty police officer, repaired the roads in less than a day.

Members of the Honeydew CPF got busy fixing a pothole in Roodepoort that caused damage to several cars. Image: Honeydew Community Police Forum - CPF/Facebook

Source: Facebook

After receiving calls from residents about the state of the road, Mike Steyn, the CPF spokesperson, immediately knew that something had to be done to fix the area. Steyn called Chamberlains in Honeydew and ask if they would be interested in helping with the potholes, and a short while later 11 bags of 25kg cold tar were delivered.

TimesLIVE reported that the area was cordoned off with cones while the repairs commenced.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

According to Steyn, nine bags of cold tar was required to patch up the area. A fire was also lit over the cold tar to ensure it was set and the other bags of tar was used to fill up a smaller hole. Taking to Facebook, the Honeydew CPF thanked the community for their assistance.

“We want to firstly thank Chamberlains Strubensvalley for assisting the community with the tar. This is definitely showing us that you care and give back to residents in the area. Secondly to the patrollers who came out to do the job!”

South Africans praise the hard work

Irene Koen said:

“Well done to all involved, thank you. Sad that the government collect the money and private companies and people must take over their responsibilities.”

Tony Couto Da Silva commented:

“This saves lives in the end, especially in the evenings when criminals can see the opportunity at another's misfortune. Be safe if you are unfortunate to hit a pothole and get to a safe and well-lit place to change the tire. Hopefully, more companies can aid in support of materials and more can be patched up to help our community. Big ups to Chamberlains and the team involved in the repairs. Respect, you make the difference!”

Nayoka Miller wrote:

“A big thank you. I drive that road every day and with loadshedding at night it's so difficult to navigate those potholes. We are so tired of this useless government that costs us more in every aspect. This is really amazing work.”

Vadia Jane Shepperson added:

“A big thank you to the patrollers for their time and efforts and for Chamberlains for donating the goods needed to fix the hole. It has been heart-breaking to see how many people got tyres damaged with no place to claim this loss. Our roads are in a shocking state.”

Mzansi applauds cop who was snapped fixing potholes: "Thank you!"

Briefly News previously reported that Mr Ramabulana from Thulamela Municipality has been hailed as a hero after he was photographed doing something truly extraordinary.

He saw that the road had been severely damaged by the recent rainfall and took matters into his own hands and began fixing the potholes.

Briefly News shared the snap of him on Facebook and Mzansi hailed the cop as a hero. The pic was originally spotted in the #ImStaying group by Nkhumbuleni David Nemakonde, where it went viral, amassing over 15 000 reactions and almost 900 comments.

Source: Briefly News