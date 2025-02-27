Residents of Azania Phase 3 informal settlement near eMbalenhle took matters into their own hands and built a bridge

MPUMALANGA – Community members of Azania Phase 3 informal settlement are tired of waiting on the government to assist them with the construction of proper infrastructure.

Residents have taken matters into their own hands, constructing a footbridge over the Welas River.

The bridge now gives residents a link to eMbalenhle, but social media users have expressed concern about the structure’s stability.

Residents build their own bridge

After heavy rains destroyed a bridge in the area last month, community leader Paulos Thwala said they took it upon themselves to construct a new one. This was to ensure a safe passage for residents to get to eMbalenhle, especially children who battled to get to school due to flooding and unsafe crossing conditions.

Thwala said that their efforts were a result of the lack of support they received from the local government and a desperate need for a solution.

“For weeks, residents had to risk their safety crossing the river using a crumbling structure. We decided to pool our resources to buy timber and cement, and we built this footbridge ourselves,” he said.

Second footbridge an hour away

Thwala explained that there was an existing footbridge in the area, but that it was approximately an hour away.

With residents needing to get basics and even access to electricity in eMbalenhle nearby, residents were frustrated by having to travel an hour to get to the closest bridges.

“Residents of Azania face numerous hardships, including a lack of electricity. This footbridge also allows our community to cross the river to charge their cell phones and return home safely,” Thwala said.

Government builds new bridges in Mpumalanga

While the residents of Azania have been forced to take matters into their own hands, the government has constructed some bridges in the province.

In December 2024, President Cyril Ramaphosa oversaw the handover of new structures in KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga, through the Welisizwe Rural Bridges Programme.

The president noted that what would normally be a quick journey for some, took double the time because there were no bridges, something the government was keen to rectify.

“As government, we have heard your call as the people of Mpumalanga for this issue to be addressed,” the president said at the time.”

South Africans concerned about the bridge’s stability

Social media users weighed in on photos of the bridge, expressing concern that it would not hold.

Máfa Máfia said:

“The idea is great, but no people, this is a disaster waiting to happen.”

Mahlangu Sonicca added:

“This looks very unsafe.”

Ladybear ZA stated:

“Ay, this looks more dangerous😧.”

Ayanda ZA added:

“The material used, structure and ergonomics of the bridge is not make sure.”

Sae Letjhangane asked:

“This is a trap mos. Where is our government after so many votes?

