The bridge across the Ezimbokodweni River near Amanzimtoti in KwaZulu-Natal collapsed

The collapse took place as a result of the recent storms that afflicted KwaZulu-Natal and parts of the Eastern Cape

At least several cars were damaged when it collapsed, bringing traffic on the N2 to a standstill

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered accidents, fires, outbreaks, nature, weather and natural disaster-related incidents at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for seven years.

SA was worried about KZN after a bridge partially collapsed. Images: Hans Neleman and Ekaterina Goncharova

Source: Getty Images

AMANZIMTOTI, KWAZULU-NATAL—The severe weather in the province caused a bridge to collapse in Amanzimtoti, KwaZulu-Natal, damaging several cars.

Bridge partially collapses

The bridge on the N2 South near Amazimtoti collapsed on 5 November 2024 when the heavy rainfalls that accompanied thunderstorms in the province abated. The bridge across the Ezimbokodweni River partially collapsed, bringing traffic to a halt.

On 4 November, a family was severely injured during a thunderstorm in Umgungundlovu in the same province. One of the family members died, and one of the wounded was an infant. They were rushed to the hospital, where they received medical assistance.

SA laments bridge collapse

South Africans on Facebook shared their views on the collapse of the bridge.

Sharleen Hemwanth said:

"This is what happens when there is no maintenance. This bridge was built in 1911, and it's now almost 2025."

Patricia Makuyana said:

"Yooo, something is not right in KZN."

Diligence Mahndela Jongizenzo Nkuthalo said:

"KZN is a problem. Every time there is heavy rain, they experience incidents."

Thabo Mokoena said:

"KZN is the land of the cursed."

Mosimanegape Sam said:

"Pray for KZN, especially Nkandla. Some people are staying in mud houses there."

Eustice Wale Pirates Ntsoane said:

"KZN needs prayers."

Mbingeni Sakie said:

"I'm suspecting witchcraft activities."

