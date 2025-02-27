The Department of Basic Education shared that McDonald's partnered with MiDesk Global to donate a bag that transforms into desks and chairs

The branded furniture was developed by Talita Boodharam to help children who struggled to complete their homework on their laps

The innovative idea meant for Grade 1 learners was met with criticism and deemed unnecessary

Minister Siviwe Gwarube received backlash after introducing the McDonald's-branded portable desks and chairs. Image: @Siviwe_G

On 24 February, the Department of Basic Education headed by Minister Siviwe Gwarube introduced what they called "innovative desks and chairs" to Grade 1 students from a school in Cape Town.

However, South Africans nationwide were not pleased with the branded school furniture.

Portable desks get a thumbs-down

A Mzansi TikTokker (@superinformative) took to his account to share the "sad and infuriating" news of the fast-food franchise McDonald's, which partnered with MiDesk Global, donating the bags that transform into desks to St. Paul’s Primary School in Bo-Kaap, Cape Town.

Hollywoodbets has also donated their branded desks to learners.

The area, which is steeped in tradition and culture, consists of working-class residents.

@superinformative, who felt the Department could have bought desks and chairs, stated:

"Some learners in rural communities walk several kilometres to get to school. Imagine having to lug your desk along with you. Is it okay for these kids to be dragging around these big boxes just because the Department couldn't be bothered to buy desks for their schools?"

The TikTokker also questioned the decision to market junk food in schools in low-income communities.

According to the Education Department, the desks (which also have USB charging ports and solar-powered lights), were developed by MiDesk's Talita Boodharam, who was inspired to create a solution after seeing learners struggle to finish their homework on their laps.

Talita Boodharam demonstrated the proper use of the desks and chairs. Image: @DBE_SA

@superinformative added in his caption:

"While MiDesk is arguably a fantastic invention - and this is not a criticism of them - the fact that we need this kind of intervention is crazy. But further to that, if companies are going to donate these desks, why brand them heavily?

"While the Minister's heart might be in the right place, this is all a little bit tone-deaf and brand-damaging, even for those involved."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi criticises the Education Department

Several South African TikTokkers headed to the post's comment section to share their frustrations about the invention introduced, noting the problems the learners were likely to face.

@mrsc_leibrandt shared their thoughts about the desks:

"I think the government implemented these desks because they are smaller and now they can fit more kids into a classroom."

A curious @cazofcapetown wondered:

"How do they fit in taxis with 30 kids?"

@xolisancoyo noted their opinion in the comments:

"There are standards for school furniture. Those 'desks' don't meet that standard."

@ryandroid1 said with a laugh:

"I lost it at the Hollywoodbets desks. It's so out of touch."

A disappointed @only1jacks1 remarked:

"It's a terrible idea. I would never walk with something that solid on my back. Why should a child endure that?"

@thembinkosilemane asked the public:

"How are they going to cross those rivers? Wow."

@raw_ycn exclaimed to the online community:

"Give this to politicians! We don’t have to pay for parliament to be rebuilt!"

@eugene.moloto, who had a different opinion from the majority, stated:

"I don't see anything wrong with this. As long as McDonald's can donate school materials, camps, weekly meals, and the school's infrastructure."

