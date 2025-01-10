The Department of Basic Education (DBE) has caused a stir on social media and frustrated citizens with its latest legislation

The Department has announced that undocumented foreigners can enrol their children without needing any form of identification

South Africans are furious with the announcement, questioning why the government prioritised foreigners over locals

The Department of Basic Education will allow foreign nationals to enrol their children in schools without proper documentation, and South Africans are furious. PhotoAlto/Frederic Cirou/ Deaan Vivier

Source: Getty Images

South Africans are furious with the latest decision by the Department of Basic Education (DBE).

The DBE caused a stir among citizens after announcing that undocumented foreign nationals will not be required to produce identification before registering their children for admission to South African schools.

Officials at schools have been informed that they can’t prevent anyone from enrolling their children in schools ahead of the start of the 2025 academic year and registering for matric examinations if they do not have the required documents.

Identity documents not compulsory

Basic Education Director-General Mathanzima Mweli revealed that they received complaints that learners were denied admission because they failed to produce an identity document or birth certificate.

He also stated that some were prevented from registering for the 2024 final National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations for the same reason.

He added that the government’s Education Quality Assurance Council also confirmed that an identity document was not compulsory for issuing an NSC certificate.

The Department has been in the news recently for a number of reasons. On 20 November 2024, it was banned from publishing the results of matriculants in the newspaper.

A month later, on 20 December 2024, President Cyril Ramaphosa officially signed the BELA Act into operation.

South Africans dumbfounded by decision

The news has not sat well with social media users, who have criticised the announcement.

Shay Gounden said:

“This is wrong. Every child must have the necessary documents, especially birth certificates, immunisation cards, etc. How can a school admit a child without documentation? What if the child was kidnapped? Human trafficking is on the rise. ANC is so stupid.”

Stephanie Norris added:

“But then children from South Africa are left without a place in the schools.”

Xihundla Sibuyi stated:

“It's high time that parents in their communities stand up and say no to nonsense legislation and make sure that their children are forcefully prioritised and benefit from this government before any others.”

Madelein Pretorius said:

“Oh, that is nice. So, the taxpayer will be paying for them, as always.”

Sandy Marsh Roman questioned:

“And what about our children who can't get into schools?”

Shakierah Kyra Tille Hendricks said:

“But we, South Africans, can't get our kids into schools because they remain full or we have to leave the area. So unfair.”

Tanya Groepe exclaimed:

“Oh, wow. So, we South African citizens can't even get places in schools for our kids, but they do this. And if we just dare leave proof of address out, then our application gets tossed aside.”

Andrew-Matthews Stevenson said:

“Our government doesn’t put the citizens first. Foreigners are running South Africa.”

Jabu Khetheni added:

“South Africa is gone. Gone. Our children will not find schools to attend while foreign national children will be enrolled😡.”

Basic Education Department fined R5 million

Briefly News reported on 23 December 2024, the Basic Education Department was hit with a R5 million fine.

The Information Regulator fined the Department for failing to promise it wouldn't publish the matric results in newspapers.

South Africans questioned why the Information Regulator didn't tackle telemarketers the same way.

