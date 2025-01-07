A furious Khayelitsha resident was not happy with the presence of politicians in his mother's home

ANC members are conducting campaigns in the area ahead of their birthday celebrations on 11 January

South Africans praised the man, applauding him for standing up to the ANC members inside the house

An angry Khayelitsha man demanded that ANC members leave his mother's home after a group, including Paul Mashatile, was campaigning in the area.

Source: Getty Images

The African National Congress (ANC) is visiting community members in Khayelitsha, but not everyone is thrilled by the party’s presence.

One man was furious that the politicians were inside his mother’s home and demanded that they and the media leave.

High-ranking ANC members, which included Deputy President Paul Mashatile, were inside the home at the time of the incident.

Man furious with politicians inside home

While visiting the area before their birthday celebrations, ANC members chatted with residents about their living conditions.

The party officially turns 113 on 8 January 2025 but will celebrate the occasion at Khayelitsha’s Mandela Park Stadium on Saturday, 11 January.

They have been using the build-up to the celebrations to campaign in the Western Cape, the only province they don’t control.

While speaking to one resident, drama ensued when the resident's son stormed into the lounge and demanded that everyone leave.

A scuffle occurred as security detail members attempted to stop him and remove him from the area.

The angry man, who had a child in his arms, continued demanding that everyone leave, saying he didn’t want to hear anything.

“You cannot tell me that I can’t enter my own home,” he can be heard shouting.

The party has seen a decline in support, but President Cyril Ramaphosa does not believe that the party's poor electoral performance is a sign that the party is dying.

South Africans full of praise for resident

Social media users were full of praise for the man, commending him for not taking nonsense.

@Thandeka002 said:

“Typical ANC behaviour. They think they can do as they wish. Good on this man for showing them.”

@Fr33_thinkr added:

“One thing about the ANC. They can't read the room. They never know when they are not wanted.”

@motombotie said:

“They think they own us. Big to the man who chased them away. There is too much disrespect.”

@thabs116 stated:

“Dear Western Cape people. We need to honour our hero. This man, he is brave, this is only way to handle these criminals of ANC. To the Eastern Cape, you need to wake up. Enough is enough now.”

@Boowa7 said:

“I like this dude. He must be protected at all costs.”

@Oracle5152 added:

“At this stage, we are moving at the perfect rate. They should be charged for trespassing.”

@kenny_monei said:

“Honourable members, please leave the house.”

@EdwardthembaSa joked:

“The people shall govern. He’s governing them to leave his house.”

@nunyahbuzines said:

“Now, this is a patriot. Kick corruption out of our homes.”

Mashatile says Democratic Alliance failed Khayelitsha

Briefly News reported that Deputy President Mashatile accused the Democratic Alliance of neglecting poor areas like Khayelitsha.

Mashatile made the comments on Sunday, 5 January 2025 during a visit to the area ahead of the ANC's birthday celebrations.

South Africans mocked Mashatile for the comments funny, saying that the African Nation Congress neglected the country.

