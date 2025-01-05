The City of Cape Town’s Safety & Security Investigations Unit (SSIU) arrested those responsible for robbing an Uber driver

WESTERN CAPE - A group of thieves have been arrested in connection with the armed robbery of an Uber driver on 24 December 2024.

Ali Zaib was robbed by four youngsters in Belgravia in Athlone, with his dashcam capturing the whole incident.

The video of the robbery went viral and sparked a search for the suspects.

Suspects arrested in Mitchells Plain

On 5 January 2025, the group was arrested in Mitchells Plain, where they were hiding.

Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security Alderman JP Smith said the group was traced to a park in the area, where they were found having refreshments.

They were then surrounded by members of the City of Cape Town’s Safety & Security Investigations Unit (SSIU) and arrested. SSIU members also found out who Zaib’s phone was sold to and were able to retrieve it to be used as evidence.

Youngsters belong to a gang

Smith added that the suspects were identified as belonging to the IGB gang in Hanover Park. The youngsters had social media buzzing after video footage surfaced of them robbing the father of five.

Many were shocked at how brazen the group were, especially the youngster with the knife who threatened to kill Zaib during the robbery.

South Africans happy with arrests

Social media users were glad to hear that the youngsters had been arrested, with some hoping the police would make an example of them.

Deon Nel said:

“These kids are ruthless. Let them rot in jail.”

Craig Thomas Fortuin added:

“Make an example of them.”

Pinky Stafans stated:

“Very shortly, you will see them roaming the streets. I so hope they can be taught a good lesson.”

Mogomotsi G. Mere said:

“Nail them. They are bringing the good name of RSA into disrepute.”

Waka Warren Felix added:

“Throw the keys away.”

Cuthbert Murwisi said:

“Music to my ears. I hope more victims come forward and give the NPA a solid case to have them sent to prison for a longer period.”

Vanetia Mentor stated:

“Good. Hope they get scared and forever change their ways.”

Nicollette Anderson noted:

“Make an example as well of the people that buy stolen goods. It’s through them that people get robbed and hurt for their things. Just because some people want to pay next to nothing for someone’s hard-earned items. You must be ashamed of yourself. You are no better.”

E-hailing driver shoots robber dead

In a related article, an e-hailing driver in the Western Cape shot dead one man and injured another during a botched robbery.

Briefly News reported that the driver had taken a few clients to Strandfontein when they attempted to rob him after the trip.

South Africans are fearful that the e-hailing driver will now face murder charges and be arrested for the crime.

