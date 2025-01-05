The Department of Health in Limpopo condemned an incident that went viral in Dennilton

A group of rowdy villagers attacked an ambulance while it was transporting a patient

They kicked it and pelleted it with stones, and South Africans were furious at those guilty of the incident

DENNILTON, LIMPOPO —A group of rowdy revellers targeted an ambulance in Dennilton, Limpopo, on 1 January 2025. They attacked it with stones and kicks in a video that went viral. The province's Department of Health slammed the incident.

What happened in Dennilton?

@ShiloteW posted the video of the horrific incident. It shows a group of men from a nearby tavern running behind an ambulance. It was transporting a renal patient when the attack happened. They kick, throng and stone it until its doors fling open. Onlookers cheer on as the ambulance tries to get away.

What did the Department say?

The Department condemned the incident. It called it outrageous and barbaric.

"We are both appalled and deeply disappointed by this incident. We urge all communities to reject such behaviour, and we demand that those responsible face the full force of the law," it said.

View the video here:

A similar incident took place during the festive season. A young people were outside a tavern when a police van drove by. They climbed on the van and danced on it before getting off.

The South African Police Service condemned the incident. It called on members of the community to respect state vehicles. It stressed that it's a crime to climb on top of a police van.

What did netizens say?

Netizens commenting on @MDNnews's tweet were not impressed. They lashed out at the revellers.

Benzito said:

"South African kids and alcohol."

Zandi Thabethe said:

"To say I am disturbed and disgusted would be putting it mildly. These are the signs of chicken-sized brains, savage genes, people who ar and will become menaces to society."

Alphie said:

"Cut your nose to spite the face. A few minutes later, one of them or their family members will require the same service."

