A lady on TikTok schooled Mzansi on the top three undermined yet severe laws that could lead to jail time

South Africans were amazed by the information as the laws mentioned were highly broken in everyday life

The video did well and generated over 233K in a couple of hours and also created a conversation of 263 comments

South Africa’s crime statistics are embarrassingly high, with townships being the most significant contributors.

South Africans were stunned to learn about three Mzansi laws. Image: @Charday Penn

Source: Getty Images

Hijacking and murder are some of the crimes with the highest rates in the country, with at least 90 cars being stolen per day.

3 Undermined laws that could lead to jail time

A young lady on TikTok wowed South Africans with three crimes that could lead to jail time if broken. Mzansi was boggled as the laws did not seem that serious since they’d been normalised.

The woman shared that it is illegal for teenagers under the age of 16 to show public displays of affection, whether kissing or holding hands, according to the Sexual Offenders Act. Social media users found the information baffling as many youngsters have been spotted giving each other some sugar on the side of the road multiple times.

The TikTokker also mentioned that one needs a licence to buy or own a TV, which made many gasp. They no longer buy televisions from legitimate stores to get their TV licences checked; rather, they buy them from a hustling lady on their WhatsApp group.

The last law she mentioned was related to physical contact:

“If you’re wearing a bathing suit and you are a minor, you are not allowed to sit or stand near someone else less than 12 inches. At this point, we’re all guilty.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to three undermined South African laws

Social media users were baffled by the laws and commented:

@Forgotten acc💀 said:

“Actually, the laws in South Africa are just suggestions.”

@Miyagi was amazed:

“We have laws in South Africa?”

@Motlalepule1808 commented:

“Thanks for that first law; I’ll be calling the police from now on.”

@itumelengmeme asked:

“But, isn’t it funny how we ignore the TV licence rule?”

@Cars Are Life was boggled:

“Do the police know about these laws?”

3 More crime-related stories by Briefly News

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News