A devastated gent on TikTok shared his sorrows of having her laptop stolen in Johannesburg CBD

The lad did not feel anything while the robbers were plotting their amusing heist and fidgeting in his bag

TikTok users could not help but burst into laughter at the thought of the hilarious and silly tale

A gent from Protea Glen, Johannesburg, had a bad day after realising his laptop had been stolen. He found a lousy brick where her gadget used to rest in her backpack.

A Mzansi gent was smoothly robbed at Johannesburg CBD without feeling a thing. Image: @waymakerdee2

Source: TikTok

The guy was in Johannesburg, CBD, the last time he saw his laptop.

Tsotis become creative with heists in Johannesburg

Robbers have come up with much more creative tactics to smoothen their schemes. Some walk beside you in a crowded street to get away with pickpocketing, some distract you with meaningless conversations while their partner strips you down, and some pose as disabled beggars to score easy cash.

Johannesburg CBD has become a notoriously dangerous part of Gauteng, as many crime stories have been linked to the location. A chap recently shared that he last saw his laptop there, only to get home and find a lousy brick replacing the weight of his stolen gadget.

The location is always crowded as there is a taxi rank that locals use daily to get to and from work. The lad shared his story in a TikTok post captioned:

“They stole my laptop in Johannesburg CBD and replaced it with a brick, which I didn’t realise until I got home.”

See the post below:

Mzansi react to man’s robbery story in Johannesburg

When travelling or shopping at Johannesburg CBD, one must always be alert and guard their gadget because hungry tsotsis everywhere want to score big for the day. After learning about a man’s laptop robbery story, TikTokkers hit his comments section:

@Ratang advised him:

"Don’t throw that brick away it was given to you for a purpose, start building."

@Nangu_Tshabalala shared her story:

"I remember they once gave me tile as Phone."

@Maremma~23 wondered how the whole thing happened:

"Eish I’m sorry, but how does this even happen."

Woman takes off wig to stay safe from Joburg tsotsis

Briefly News has also reported on the story of a woman on TikTok shared her struggles of having to take off her wig in Johannesburg. The lady explained that it is an unspoken rule to hide valuable belongings when travelling to the MTN taxi rank in Jozi.

Many netizens sprung to the comments section to tell their dark tales of the MTN taxi rank.

