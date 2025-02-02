The state of some of the country's courts has come under the spotlight over complaints of crumbling infrastructure

In Mpumalanga, proceedings were slightly affected when parts of the ceiling at the Middelburg Magistrate’s Court collapsed

Social media users questioned what wasn't falling apart in the country as the problem with the courts was highlighted

The state of the country's courts has been thrust into the spotlight after part of the ceiling of the Middleburg Magistrate's Court collapsed. Image: @TimesLIVE/ Jelena Danilovic

South Africa’s justice system has often come under the spotlight, but now it’s making headlines for a whole different reason.

The country’s courts are in the news for their poor state, with many of them falling apart.

Magistrates have complained that many courts lack basic equipment like telephones, paper, and recording and transcription devices.

Ceiling collapses at Middelburg Magistrate’s Court

The state of the country’s courts was further thrust into the spotlight on Monday, 27 January 2025 when part of the ceiling at a Mpumalanga court collapsed.

According to the manager of Middelburg Magistrate’s Court, debris and light fittings fell onto the seats where the magistrate would have been seated. The incident happened after hours, and no one was injured.

The events at in Mpumalanga are by no means an isolated event. Numerous courts reported having no running water or electricity, while others lacked stuff like papers, furniture and even recording and transcription machines.

That’s not even factoring in the courts where buildings were falling apart, or renovations were yet to be carried out. Advocacy groups have often complained that justice was delayed due to courts not operating effectively.

In 2020, Altecia Kortje was turned away from the Bellville Magistrate’s Court while attempting to apply for a protection order, because the court wasn’t operating properly. She and her daughter were later killed by the same man she tried to get a protection order against.

Some of South Africa's courts are in pristine condition, but many are battling to function effectively. Image: Michelly Rall

Social media users aren’t surprised

South Africans who weighed in on the news expressed disappointment that it wasn’t just the courts that were falling apart in the country.

@magmanaka said:

“SA is heading in the same direction as our neighbours.”

@DanBayonet stated:

“South Africa is falling apart as a whole.”

@KhumaloLabani added:

“It's disturbing to hear that we all know the court doesn't have money. They only depend on the state budget. The Department of Justice must come up with solutions to address the problems.”

@elizekoylaras asked:

“So what is not falling apart in this country? 30 years of looting, corruption, no morals or work ethic. What did you expect?”

@karlvanheerden1 added:

“The ANC has never seen the use of having courts. Holding people responsible for crimes is not a priority in SA.”

@HusainPatel17:

“Banana republic🍌.”

@Zoomer62503227 questioned:

“Only our courts?”

@MrorMsdrunkard:

“Head of courts must be held accountable. What are they doing? We have public servants who no longer care or because we are led by corrupt leaders/ANC.”

