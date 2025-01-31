Minister of Human Settlements Thembi Simelane is threatening to sue two journalists

The investigation into the former Minister of Justice focused on her lavish lifestyle

South Africans want Simelane to face the music and not try to silence reporters from exposing her

Thembi Simelane is threatens to sue tow journalists over investigations into her lavis lifestyle.

Minister of Human Settlements Thembi Simelane is facing another scandal.

The former Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development has been at the centre of controversy over her ties to the VBS Mutual Bank scandal but is now in the news for threatening to sue journalists.

Simelane has threatened to sue two journalists on “privacy and dignity” grounds following an investigation into her lavish lifestyle by the Daily Maverick and News24.

Simelane’s expenses far eclipse her income

The investigation, which focused on the period between 2015 and 2020, found that Simelane spent millions on a family holiday to Disney World, a coffee shop in Sandton, a Mercedes-Benz Viano, and on building a multistorey mansion in Pretoria when she was the mayor of Polokwane. She also purchased luxury items like shoes and handbags.

She did all this despite earning a salary of around R40,000 per month, during this period, the investigation found. Simelane previously admitted that the money from the coffee shop was from a loan she took out with Gundo Wealth Solutions. The company was linked to the VBS scandal and Simelane was asked to appear before the Integrity Commission of the African National Congress over her links to the saga.

Simelane takes action against journalists

The minister was unhappy with the investigations and threatened legal action against the journalists. In a letter dated 13 January 2025 from her lawyers, Simelane demanded that the journalists stop referring to her personal and private information. She also wanted them to remove three articles, a short documentary, and numerous social media posts. The two publications have rejected her demands.

“Your statements are, in essence, a lifestyle audit that you have proceeded to conduct against our client. This not only impugns our client’s right to privacy and dignity but also the similar rights of others who have been included as additional targets for your stories,” the letter stated.

Thembi Simelane is unhappy with the articles about her lifestyle, saying it infringes on privacy and dignity.

South Africans are glad Simelane is being exposed

Social media users weighed in on Simelane’s actions, with some expressing frustration that this is another example of politicians escaping accountability.

Rodney Dodkins said:

“Eish. She is spitting mad that they outed her.”

Marisa Roestorf-Slabbert asked:

“How come there are no consequences to corruption, laziness, incompetence etc in our country.”

Waldy Barske added:

“Let her go ahead, then everything will become a part of court records. She’ll sink herself.”

Chappie Chappie stated:

“She gets accused of corruption but promoted to minister. That's how the ANC rolls. The media is doing what her employers should be doing. Every single minister and senior public servant should undergo lifestyle audits every year, but alas.”

Morgan Naidoo said:

“She wants to sue journalists for publishing the truth. Just another corrupt member of the ANC who doesn't want to be held responsible for crimes committed. Throw her in prison where she belongs. Kudos to the journalists.”

Ivan Perring added:

“They all do it. Threatening when their dirty laundry is exposed.”

Simelane removed as Justice Minister

Briefly News also reported on 3 December 2024 that Simelane was removed as Minister of Justice.

Simelane was appointed the new Minister of Human Settlements, replacing Mmaloko Kubayi.

The decision came after numerous calls were made for her to be axed over links to the VBS scandal.

