The African National Congress (ANC) will host its 113th birthday celebrations at Khayelitsha’s Mandela Park Stadium

During a visit to the area, Paul Mashatile accused the Democratic Alliance of neglecting poor areas like Khayelitsha

South Africans found Mashatile's comments funny, saying that the African Nation Congress neglected the country

Paul Mashatile has accused the DA of failing the people of Khayelitsha, but SA found the party's comments ironic given their track record. Image: Luba Lesolle/ MangoStar_Studio

WESTERN CAPE - Deputy President Paul Mashatile has accused the Democratic Alliance (DA) of neglecting poor areas in the province.

Mashatile made the comments during a visit to the province where the African National Congress (ANC) is preparing for its 113th birthday celebrations.

The party officially turns 113 on 8 January 2025 but will celebrate the occasion at Khayelitsha’s Mandela Park Stadium on Saturday, 11 January. Last year the party celebrated it's birthday on 13 January 2024 at the Mbombela Stadium.

Mashatile’s aims jab at DA leadership in Western Cape

Speaking to the media after attending a church service on Sunday, 5 January, at the Andrew Losaba Methodist Church in False Bay, he accused the ruling party in the province of neglecting poor areas like Khayelitsha.

He stated that he visited the area before the national elections in May 2024, and it was during that time that residents complained to him.

“There are high levels of unemployment, particularly amongst young people. Problems of crime, they continue to raise those kinds of issues,” he said.

He added that there were also problems with shack fires in the province, as many built their shacks with flammable materials.

“We want to make sure that the people of Khayelitsha, like others in the Western Cape, do get a better life because we know that the ANC is not in charge of the Western Cape, and the government of the Western Cape is neglecting areas like Khayelitsha,” Mashatile continued.

South Africans roast Mashatile for comments

While the Deputy President had some support on social media, many others accused the ANC of neglecting the whole country. The party has been in charge of the country since 1994, but lost majority during the elections in May 2024.

@1967FAGC said:

“The ANC always accuses and blames others. They never accept responsibility for their ineptitude.”

@Zama30162777 added:

“They destroyed Durban in KZN and the whole of Gauteng, etc. The ANC can just sit down and shut up. South Africa as a whole is a shadow of what it used to be.”

Dean Mohale stated:

“The ANC government has neglected the whole country for the past thirty years.”

Hlakoshe Mohlala said:

“While they've been neglecting the whole of SA for the past 30 years. They destroyed and pocketed the funds for themselves.”

Trevor White added:

“You've been ignoring them for 30 years, you moron.”

Rathwakga Pesha Matome asked:

“What about the ANC neglecting the other eight provinces.”

Delta Delta stated:

“And what about the ANC, who neglected the whole country since 1994.”

Margaret Graff asked:

“The ANC has been in power for 30 years. What have they done for all the townships everywhere during that time?”

