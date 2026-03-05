A woman in Gauteng posted a TikTok video about her latest taxi experience

The lady was amazed when she came across a taxi that was operating differently

Online users were divided after seeing the way taxis were operating between Pretoria and Randburg

In a post on TikTok, a woman was stunned after using a taxi that was operating in a new way. The lady gave people insight into her recent experience using a taxi between Johannesburg and Pretoria.

The lady thought she would be using a taxi as normal, but she was met with a surprise in a video posted on 3 March 2026. Online users were just as amazed when she shared her unique taxi experience.

In a TikTok video by @nqobilemabhena7, a woman told people that she came across a cashless taxi. The lady who was travelling from Pretoria showed a taxi rank where payments are made prior to boarding a taxi. She was impressed, saying there were many advantages, such as not having to count cash when in a front seat. She felt the attendants needed more training and they also ran out of cards because it is a new system. Watch the video of the cashless system below:

South Africa split over cashless taxi

Online users were divided about the new taxi payment option. Others thought it would make for a more organised experience. Read people's hot takes about the cashless taxi below:

nailsbykeya commented:

"What happens when you decide to go to town, and you don't have money in your card, and you don't usually use a taxi?"

Miss Zungu🫧🩰 wondered:

"What about the old people that take taxis. I don’t think they will remember that they have cards to swipe or fill up 🫠 or they could even lose the cards."

Enzxw🗡 felt paranoid about the cashless move:

"This is bad, society moving towards a cashless society is the first step of the new world order. The government is trying to make one form of digital currency for the entire world and also one world bank."

bk 🇿🇦🌟 was also not behind the idea:

"Yeah the new world order is definitely unfolding in front of us."

iSayWhatILike🗣 remebered seeing a cashless taxi before:

"Jozi-Pretoria used to operate like this in 2010, not sure why they stopped it."

Confidence said:

"Finally I can start seating ko front seat with no fear of counting money🤷"

RasFlavor wondered:

"Why just introduce buses and remove taxis, their driving, they aren't safe."

t1 h town bowy speculated about the significance of the cashless system:

"This means that taxis are going to be paying taxes."

