Gauteng Woman Astonished by Cashless Taxi Experience Between Johannesburg and Pretoria
- A woman in Gauteng posted a TikTok video about her latest taxi experience
- The lady was amazed when she came across a taxi that was operating differently
- Online users were divided after seeing the way taxis were operating between Pretoria and Randburg
In a post on TikTok, a woman was stunned after using a taxi that was operating in a new way. The lady gave people insight into her recent experience using a taxi between Johannesburg and Pretoria.
The lady thought she would be using a taxi as normal, but she was met with a surprise in a video posted on 3 March 2026. Online users were just as amazed when she shared her unique taxi experience.
In a TikTok video by @nqobilemabhena7, a woman told people that she came across a cashless taxi. The lady who was travelling from Pretoria showed a taxi rank where payments are made prior to boarding a taxi. She was impressed, saying there were many advantages, such as not having to count cash when in a front seat. She felt the attendants needed more training and they also ran out of cards because it is a new system. Watch the video of the cashless system below:
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
South Africa split over cashless taxi
Online users were divided about the new taxi payment option. Others thought it would make for a more organised experience. Read people's hot takes about the cashless taxi below:
nailsbykeya commented:
"What happens when you decide to go to town, and you don't have money in your card, and you don't usually use a taxi?"
Miss Zungu🫧🩰 wondered:
"What about the old people that take taxis. I don’t think they will remember that they have cards to swipe or fill up 🫠 or they could even lose the cards."
Enzxw🗡 felt paranoid about the cashless move:
"This is bad, society moving towards a cashless society is the first step of the new world order. The government is trying to make one form of digital currency for the entire world and also one world bank."
bk 🇿🇦🌟 was also not behind the idea:
"Yeah the new world order is definitely unfolding in front of us."
iSayWhatILike🗣 remebered seeing a cashless taxi before:
"Jozi-Pretoria used to operate like this in 2010, not sure why they stopped it."
Confidence said:
"Finally I can start seating ko front seat with no fear of counting money🤷"
RasFlavor wondered:
"Why just introduce buses and remove taxis, their driving, they aren't safe."
t1 h town bowy speculated about the significance of the cashless system:
"This means that taxis are going to be paying taxes."
Other Briefly News stories about taxis
- A taxi passenger posted about their experience in a minibus that had no door.
- Online users were floored by a taxi in a terrible condition, but still on the road carrying passengers.
- People were concerned after a taxi driver took off running from SAPS during a trip.
- A taxi driver's reaction to getting a R200 note early in the morning went viral.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 3 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za