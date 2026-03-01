A woman posted a TikTok video telling people that she made a big mistake

The lady bought electricity and she ended up getting more than she bargained for

In the post on TikTok the woman was distraught as she explained how she wasted a lot of money on electricity

A woman posted a TikTok video telling people that she was not doing well. The woman went into detail about how she lost money because of a careless mistake.

A woman mistakenly bought thousands of rands in electricity units. Image: @sincerelybreemillz

Source: TikTok

The lady opened up after losing a lot of money to a careless electricity purchase. In the video posted on 28 February 2026, the woman was crashing out following the disaster electricity purchase.

A a TikTok video, a woman @sincerelybreemillz was explaining that she somehow bought R 3 500 worth of electricity. The woman revealed that she did not even need to buy it and wished she could undo the purchase. The lady said if she made the mistake with airtime, she'd have sold it to make the money back. She said:

"Now I must have electricity for years, must I eat electricity? Must I drink electricity?"

Watch the video of the woman being distraught below:

South Africa jokes about woman's electricity mistake

Many viewers imagined the woman received a lot of units after buying thousands in electricity. Other people could relate and shared their own errors when they bought electricity for thousands of rands by mistake. Read the comments below:

South Africans were in stitches over a woman's electricity purchase mistake. Image: Kindel Media / Pexels

Source: UGC

Kim-lynn Kennedy shared:

"I feel you, I was a cashier once upon a time and with the store being so busy, I accidentally gave the customer R3ks worth of units 😭 and it was deducted from my salary 🙁 customer ignored me but after a month she came to pay in two halves 🥺 that month of deductions I felt I could cry."

Herschelle shared:

"Now how do I feel thinking it's a R1000 then December I bought R10k I'm still using it."

Gherswin🇿🇦 commented:

"I bought R600 for my old house instead of my new house. I went to the councils offices, they advised me there will be a charge of R580 to cancel it😆What's the use R20 change😆"

zellie shared:

"We use R8500 of electricicty a month pay R5 a unit, it doesn't even last thr whole month not even talking about winter its killing us joh South Africa."

Kim remarked:

"Once the amount is over R500 the bank should ask you like 5 times are you sure this is the amount you want because joh😂"

ashams related to the woman:

"Once my hubby bought 5000.instead of R50 fortunately for us he didn't have R5000 in his account. lol if he had .Sjoo it would have been hectic."

K💕 added:

"I bought R5000 electricity once instead of R500 I was crying for the whole month of September cause the next day was my son birthday and this child didn't understand I could do nothing for him."

