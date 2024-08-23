A woman on TikTok joined the hundreds of people who were tricked by cellphone banking and spent her children’s school fees on airtime

The mother of two accidentally spent R5K and ran to social media to expose herself

Social media users were convinced as to how someone can accidentally spend that much money on airtime when there are multiple steps that one needs to take to make a successful transaction

A mother of two, Amanda, made the post of shame when she accidentally spent her children’s school on R5K airtime. Mzansi was baffled by the lady’s claims as cellphone banking has a clear guide to making a necessary transaction.

Mzansi was rocked by a mom who spent her children's school fees on airtime. Image: @amanda_lady_amar

Source: TikTok

After looking for ways to get her money back, she soon realised that her followers were roasting her.

Mzansi roasts mom who spent R5K children’s school fees on airtime

Cellphone banking makes banking much easier, especially if one chooses a smooth-sailing bank with great rewards. However, the new invention has boggled many people who unintentionally spend thousands on airtime.

A mother of two accidentally spent R5K on MTN airtime. The lady’s case is dire because she spent her children’s school fees.

The mommy ran to TikTok to dig for ways to reverse the transaction, and posted her disaster with the caption:

“I was paying my children’s school fees.”

See the post below:

Mzansi reacts to woman spending school fees money on airtime

Social media users were confused as to how a person can mistakenly spend money on other things when cellphone banking offers numerous steps to guide you through your finances and successful payments:

@I_amPhumelele cracked a clever joke:

"At least now you can call the school and explain."

@Nomali Lungile Masango❤️gave a suggestion:

"Open a call centre."

@Kevin advised:

"Loan the school your phone."

@MamaEntle shared her mom's experience:

"I wish I could help my mom once made this mistake using tombstone money for my grandparents."

@Thobile Tshefu702 commented:

"Give the sim card ku principal so that he can use it as a school telephone line. No other way."

