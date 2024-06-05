A mother shared a proud moment of her daughter speaking fluent English

The mom named, Ayanda, is proud of her daughter’s school that she pays R350 a month in school fees

Mommy’s camper under Ayanda’s comments section to discuss the extreme school fees they have to budget for monthly

A proud mother shared her baby’s milestone on TikTok.

A Mzansi mom shared her daughter's milestone on TikTok. Image: @ayakunene

Source: TikTok

Mother and TikTokker, Ayanda shared a proud moment where her daughter articulated herself well.

Good schools cost good money

A mother named Ayanda wowed Mzansi after she shared a video of her daughter articulating herself well. The little cutie can be heard speaking fluent English as she requested for pizza from her mother.

The mommy was proud of her daughter’s education and progress in school. Her mother captioned the video:

“Signs that the R350pm that you’re paying at your local crechè is not going to waste.”

Watch video below:

What parents expect

Alam Montessori Academy in Cape Town offers quality education for toddlers. The principal, Zimkhitha Alam told Briefly News that:

“We are a Montessori inspired pre primary school and lower primary school. We cater for children from the ages of 18months to grade 3. We open from 6am and close at 6pm. We offer a warm breakfast and Healthy Lunch. We have highly qualified teachers and teach in English. School fees are R750 for 18 months -3years, R700 for 3-6 years, R850 for grade 1-3 .”

Young mom Asakhe Memani has not yet been brave enough to send her 11 months old baby girl to crechè. Memani told Briefly News that:

“I am prepared to pay anything around R800 - R1000 since she is still young .Honestly nothing beats safety and excellent care. My child is 11 months going into 12months soon. I read a lot about babies being ill treated and let’s face it babies do throw tantrums and get all fussy but it’s their nature. I recently read about a 1 year old baby girl who was raped in crèche?! Crazy right?I didn’t sleep that night shem, umntana who can’t even defend herself.”

More moms commented about their children’s education:

@Lebohang complained about her child and the fees she is paying:

"That time I'm paying R2500, my child doesn't even want to do homework."

@Reabecoe is impressed with the little girl's accent:

"I need that creche in my life. She speaks sooo well."

@unakho complained about how expensive education is in Cape Town:

"Yhoo guys e cape town we paying 4000-4500 for a creche."

Education needs deep pockets

Briefly News also reported that Mzansi citizens had to catch their breath after seeing what the fees are for the top five private schools in SA. The top school, Hilton College, will cost you around R38k per month to send your son there.

People cannot understand how people manage to afford to send their kids to these schools. TikTok user @chadabrahams96 shared a video showing the top five private schools in SA. The clip revealed these schools' fees - the cheapest started at R27k per month. Wild!

