In a heartwarming moment shared on social media, a 14-year-old girl broke down in gratitude after receiving a new Samsung phone from her mother as a birthday gift.

The girl's mother posted the touching video on social media and quickly garnered attention for her daughter's pure display of appreciation.

Mzansi admired her appreciation

The video captures the young girl, overwhelmed with emotion, unwrapping the gift and realising it is a brand-new Samsung phone:

@kwandie34's video showing her daughter's tearful reaction captured the hearts of many, reminding everyone to appreciate the little things in life.

@Anelisa🎀 commented:

"Kubongwa okuncane kubongwa okukhulu"❤️

The post sparked a conversation among netizens, many applauding the daughter's reaction. One user, @cory_vindo.ww, humorously commented:

"Maybe she’s crying because it’s not an iPhone."

@si_me_la_ni, added:

"Those saying iPhone warawara, it's one thing you should learn to appreciate the little things. It’s the little things that matter!"

@kwandie34 chimed in, explaining her decision:

"And she is only 14, what will she do with an iPhone? I had an iPhone when I was working. I'm not buying an iPhone for a teenager. I'm happy she appreciates everything."

Many others who shared similar experiences echoed this sentiment. @Miss Pearl expressed joy in seeing the girl's reaction:

"I’m so happy by her appreciation. Some kids would have asked, 'Where’s the iPhone?'"

Another user, @just_Hils🫅, shared:

"I bought my daughter a Mobicel, and the girl was so happy!"

The conversation continued with users sharing stories of their children showing gratitude for the gifts they received. @Nozipho Danone Madin commented:

"I love appreciating kids. The socks she hugged them also."

While @LOWKEY BEA 💗😘 added:

"I joined the AO4e club yesterday."

