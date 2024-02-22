A stunning woman revealed to her followers that she would like to improve her English skills in a clip

A South African woman took to social media to ask for help on where she could improve her English skills, and peeps were happy to share a few tips.

Woman shares her need to better her English

Many people in South Africa speak their native languages, making English an additional language for most, and this was just the case for this young woman. In a video posted by @precioushadebe on TikTok shows the young lady sitting in what appears to be a car. She revealed that she wanted to improve her English and asked her followers to plug her where she could do so.

The clip gathered over 402K views, along with thousands of likes and many comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

SA was happy to help the woman

Many people flooded her comments section as they offered their support, while others shared recommendations and tips.

User2617837336516 said:

"Mina I'm Maths online Tutor. Inkinga iqala mesemele fundise izingane ezingasizwa isizulu at all yoohhh."

Nwabisa Princess Sib shared:

"You can improve ukubhala by reading books, it should be easier if you can already speak English ngengoba usho ukuthi awunankinga nokukhuluma, bhala."

I am_Slindo added:

"Download app duolingo it teaches both writing and reading."

T wrote:

"Me who knows how to read, write, perfect grammar but struggles sometimes to have conversation in English my accent is not nice."

