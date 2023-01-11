A woman showed many people the reality of what education costs in South Africa at high school level

One tweep posted a picture of their friend's payment, proving that the mom paid nearly R100 000 for one child

People commented with many reactions and discussed how expensive education is in the country

One lady shared a post showing people how much it costs to have a child. People could not get over how much is required to send a child to a good quality school.

A woman showed that her friend paid nearly R100 000 for her child to attend a school in the Western Cape. Image: Twitter/@TheDesertRosee/Getty Images/ Gallo Images

Online users were amazed by how much a school in the Western Cape costs. Peeps discussed why having children might not be the best idea.

Woman shares cost of South African school

A lady had people convinced not to have children after showing others that her friend paid R70 452 for their education. Twitter user @TheDesetRosee shared the receipt in a post showing the fee was for Curro Hermanus school in the Western Cape.

SA tweeps discuss cost of education in Mzansi

Good quality education continues to be a rising cost in the country. Online users flooded the comments with many saying they no longer want to have children. Some people were surprised that parents continued to complain about school fees as if it were not a yearly occurrence.

@HensrickM commented:

"Give me 0 man, the child thought never crossed my mind."

@rrebasra commented:

"LOL and this is the discounted fees by the way."

@TheDesertRosee replied:

"It's still too much."

@Deee___ commented:

"It's like you guys want to give your children the best, then you come here and be shocked."

@nkosibusa commented:

"Kids are not expensive, it's the lifestyle you choose for your kids that's a problem."

@Sets_Matubzz commented:

"Sbwl to just swipe R70k just like that."

@Sushh_18 commented:

"Everyday I find more reasons not to have kids."

@TheeZol_ist commented:

"Expensive education yet zero assets to leave for your kids when you are gone, just a house. Andizi nam. [I also don't know.]"

Parents share how much they spend on fees, man expecting twins pays over R130k

Briefly News previously reported that South African tweeps were left breaking a sweat on behalf of parents who shared how much they pay in school fees for their little ones.

The astounding figure was shared in a tweet by @thisha_omuhle. The Twitter user asked parents how much they pay for school or creche fees annually.

Fees are relatively cheaper than private institutions, where average annual fees range between R30 000 and R70 000, with additional costs for boarders.

