A Twitter user @thisha_omuhle took to the bluebird app to ask SA parents how much they currently pay for school fees

The post gained a lot of traction, with many parents detailing the thousands they spend on education

One dad said he pays R130k for his two children's school fees and has a wife who is expecting twins

South African social media users were left breaking a sweat on behalf of parents after they shared how they fork out on school fees for their little ones.

The shocking figures were shared in a tweet by @thisha_omuhle, who asked parents how much they pay for school or creche fees annually.

Briefly News previously reported that sending your child to a good state-sponsored school costs anywhere from R8 000 to R20 000 yearly. These fees are relatively cheaper than private institutions, where average annual fees range between R30 000 and R70 000, with additional costs for boarders.

One father shared that he currently spends about R130K on his two childrens' fees which are expected to increase to R150K next year. His wife is also currently expecting twins. Yoh what a wow!

@moscowdollar123 said:

"R130k for two of my kids. Next year ita R150k and my wife is pregnant with twins."

Other parents also took to the comments to share how much they have to pay to ensure their children get a good quality education.

@thee_adv said:

"Just shy of R51 000 for both my kids. That excludes extra-murals, excursions at over R3000, stationery twice a year for about R900 each time you buy. Plays at my son's creche, transport (for my son) and skhafthini (for both kids). Warning to those who don't have kids ."

@asanda_tee wrote:

"With extra murals included I'm paying R9830 per month and annually abo R98k…. He's 4 years old."

@phoxxwithaP responded:

"I pay about R5k a month, he is preschool."

@Sleeh_s shared:

"These comments not only called me poor, but they also shrivelled up my ovaries. 100k for a stranger to sing the ABCs and take naps at "school"?? Jooo nka loma de crayons.”

@MahlatsiNicky commented:

"I am going crazy, I have a 4y old who needs to leave the house. The Pre- school 8 found is charging R6000 pm (starts at 8 ends at 12:30 )the 2 older kids are at R6.4k & R5.7k. Trying to see is I can find a R4k for Gr00 and I am losing my mind."

@Thuthuka_Mbatha replied:

"Excluding extra murals I'm paying almost R630 000 a year for my two highschool kids increases to almost R856 000 after extra murals."

@Easy_Grootman wrote:

"School fees annually is R850 and cretch one annually is also R450. They eat what I eat, besides snacks and sugary stuff I get every week which comprises of their lunch box. They attend around home, so no transport. Besides taking lunch box, R20 on top of lunch for school as well."

