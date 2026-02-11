A Mzansi woman recently showcased what consumers can get for R2000 at the now popular Woolworths, affectionately called Woolies

While the retailer was previously known to be the most expensive in Mzansi, with many avoiding it for more affordable alternatives, it has become a symbol of some status

Mzansi took to the comments section to marvel at the revelation, with many sharing their own Woolies shopping anecdotes

Woman's Woolies haul trended online. Images: @terrylyn97, Jeffrey Greenberg

Explore how one woman's shopping adventure for R2000 at Woolworths (Woolies) not only broke perceptions regarding pricing but also showcased the diverse range of products available at the retailer.

Her haul, which she posted on the 9th February, has prompted a reevaluation of the brand's status among consumers.

The comments section on the woman's TikTok post showed a community agreeing that Woolies is not as expensive as it's usually made out to be.

The content creator kept taking out items from her shopping bag, surprising many of just how many items R2000 can get from the retail giant.

Watch her video below:

Mzansi reacts to the Woolies haul

The post resulted in a vibrant discussion in which users on the platform remarked at the woman's groceries, while others shared their own experiences.

One user, @InsaaF0, shared:

"This is how I would shop, LOL, but my husband is responsible and avoids Woolies🙄😒. So he goes to Makro and Food Lovers without me."

@Candy.Mbambo remarked:

"I don’t know how to shop but you are worse."

@_Jardine said:

"One day when I can afford it, I’m definitely going Woolies 💯."

@pinky_m added:

"LOL. The way people are complaining, one would think this money came out of their pockets🤣🤦🏿‍♀️. We are the same, girl. I don't mind paying extra for convenience."

@CBD thought of an idea:

"It would be cool to see a comparison with what you can get at Checkers Hyper."

@OG.Tannie.Van.Benoni noted a contested point:

"Woolies is not expensive at all."

Another user, @Abigail.Ogle, admitted:

"I almost got a heart attack when I saw only one bag 😂🥰."

@tazzelecoop advised:

"The more processed the food, the more expensive. Prepared meals and things like salami are always going to be expensive."

How is Woolies generally perceived by people in Mzansi?

Woolies is generally perceived in South Africa as a premium, high-quality, and trusted grocery retailer.

It is often considered the top-tier supermarket, with a strong reputation for fresh produce, high-quality prepared meals, and ethical sourcing, frequently compared to the more affordable retailers like Shoprite and Boxer in Mzansi.

A Mzansi woman sparked comparisons of Mzansi's groceries retailer. Image: @TerryLyn97

