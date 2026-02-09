A Woolworths taste consultant gave followers an inside look at her daily routine of preparing a premium food display

The clip was shared on TikTok, showing a process that involved strict hygiene protocol and management before any tasting sessions began

Social media users were fascinated by the intricate food pairings, which ranged from cakes, fruit salads and duck appetisers

A professional taste consultant provided a fascinating glimpse into her workday at a Woolworths in KwaZulu-Natal's Durban.

The video was shared on TikTok by user @_asanda.m on February 6 2026, garnering massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who were entertained by the behind-the-scenes look at retail food styling.

In the clip, the woman explained that her day started by gathering all the necessary supplies for her morning and afternoon sessions. The taste consultant noted that she first had to visit the office to get her items authorised, so that management knew what was being used. After organising her stock, TikTok @_asanda.m followed safety and hygiene protocols before the procedure.

Woolworths artistic food taste pairings

She began by preparing a popular fruit basket and muesli cups, which she layered with honey drizzle, berries, and yoghurt. The culinary expert also showcased her talent for food styling of a panettone cake and a fruit loaf. For the midday snack, she prepared duck croquettes and served them with plum sauce, alongside a pantry platter. To end the day, she prepared a new peach-flavoured drink and garnished it.

SA loves the Woolies food tasting

The clip gained 82K views and over 400 comments from social media users who were impressed by the massive amount of food used for tasting. Many expressed how much they’d enjoy being in the taste consultant’s position, saying they’d be fired for eating too much of the food. Some expressed how much they enjoyed seeing the effort that went into the store’s displays, and wished their store also had food tasting stalls. Others enquired about the course the taste expert did and job opportunities at Woolworths stores.

User @Goldie_is_a_goddess asked:

"How does one get this kind of job? I studied Consumer Science: Food and Nutrition, so I am really intrigued by this kind of work."

User @Paballo “Ironwoman” Kgware said:

"I’m always too scared to take a sample 😭."

User @_Smah_M commented:

"Woolworths Rosebank Mall always shows up; I even know the times. "Sadly, I'm back in Durban 😏."

User @mbaliey059 joked:

"What time should I come? Also, does this happen every day? Which Woolworths is this? I am asking for a friend."

User @nzuzo012 asked:

"What are the requirements? Do they train you, or were you already creative with food? Who gets to decide what food to showcase each day?"

User @Kiara shared:

"You’re so cool."

