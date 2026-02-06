A South African student’s self-made residence dinner went viral, drawing widespread attention on social media

Viewers praised his creativity and cooking skills, sparking discussions about student meals and life in residences

The video inspired many to try new recipes while also prompting nostalgia and humorous comparisons to typical res food

A South African student has captured the attention of social media users after sharing a video of a self-made residence dinner that has left many in awe.

A South African student showcased his fancy residence dinner on TikTok. Image: @neo.mailola

Source: TikTok

According to the viral clip shared by the gent himself, the handle @neo.mailola on 5 February 2026, the student showcased a meal that was anything but ordinary. Using a cast-iron pot, he grilled smoked sausage and combined it with cream, olive oil, cheese, and tomato sauce to create a rich and flavorful dish.

The video, shared on TikTok, quickly drew thousands of reactions from viewers across Mzansi. Many social media users praised the student’s cooking skills, with some calling the meal restaurant-quality and expressing amazement at how he managed to pull together such a luxurious dinner in a typical student residence setting.

Comments poured in, highlighting the creativity and effort that went into the meal. Other viewers couldn’t help but reminisce about their own residence experiences, comparing the student’s fancy dinner to their own humble meals, often limited to instant noodles or basic snacks.

The content creator @neo.mailola has sparked discussions online about student life, cooking skills, and how some students manage to elevate their meals even in modest living conditions. Many expressed inspiration to try out new recipes in their own residences, while others simply enjoyed watching someone treat themselves to a well-prepared, indulgent dinner.

This incident highlights a growing trend of students sharing their culinary creations online, turning what might have once been a private moment into viral content that resonates with a wide audience. For many, it’s not just about the food, it’s about creativity, resourcefulness, and making the most of life in student housing.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to student’s residence dinner

The online community took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the young man’s cooking skills and fancy res dinner, saying:

Jay wrote:

"Cream and cheese at res? What happened to pap, eggs and noodles the whole month?"

Rethabile Thabile said:

"Okay, making this dinner tomorrow 🤤🔥🔥."

Mfenelisajambase expressed:

"Are you allowed to adopt u mama apho e res 😂."

Dimakatso Thipe replied:

"Kopa di left over 😭❤️."

Khothatso commented:

"You think this is home, never with 5-star meals, by June you'll be eating pap & inkomazi."

Blaq Rudy shared:

"Love this with Durban Curry noodles, plus boiled eggs and Nando's sauce."

A student whipped up a creamy, spicy pasta in a cast-iron pot at res. Image: @neo.mailola

Source: TikTok

Students showcase their cheap grocery hauls

Source: Briefly News