Man’s Blind Taste Test of Woolworths and Checkers Mousse Sparks SA Reactions

A man in South Africa has captured the attention of social media users after conducting a taste test comparing chocolate mousse from two major retailers, Checkers and Woolworths.

A South African man posted a TikTok video showing his blind taste test of Woolworths and Checkers mousse. Image: @roberthindleyactor

The video, posted on TikTok on February 7, 2026, has sparked a lively discussion about price versus quality among viewers.

According to the man who goes by the TikTok handle, @roberthindleyactor, he explained that he wanted to find out whether the higher-priced Woolworths mousse was truly worth the extra cost.

"I did a blind taste test to see if Woolies and Checkers mousse tastes the same, with a R40 difference," he captioned the post.

The taste test began with the plain chocolate mousse from both stores, with @roberthindleyactor carefully sampling each without knowing which was which. He then moved on to the white and dark chocolate varieties, sharing his reactions and commentary throughout the video.

As he compared the mousses, @roberthindleyactor expressed that the differences in texture, creaminess, and overall taste gave viewers a detailed breakdown of his experience. While some of the differences were subtle, he provided his honest opinion on whether the price gap between Checkers and Woolworths was justified.

The video of the content creator @roberthindleyactor quickly gained traction, with many South Africans weighing in on the debate in the comments section. Some agreed that the higher price at Woolworths didn’t always translate into a better taste, while others defended the retailer, citing quality ingredients and premium presentation.

The viral clip has sparked broader discussions on social media about consumer spending, price sensitivity, and whether paying more guarantees better quality.

Many viewers appreciated the experiment, noting that such comparisons help shoppers make informed decisions without relying solely on brand reputation or price tags.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to Woolies vs Checkers mousses

The online community took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the Woolworths and Checkers mousses, saying:

Midlife shared:

"I work at the Faircape plant. This is the same product with different packaging."

Nom was amused:

"It gave a 60/60 vibe😂."

L wrote:

"Faircape is the manufacturer, but the recipes are different. A good example is those small "Woolies" yoghurts and the red packaged small yoghurts from Faircape. The difference is distinct."

Tumiandhervolume replied:

"You are hilarious 😂."

Saarah|MomOf2Era commented:

"Different recipe formulas for sure, lol, because they definitely do not have the same texture, smell and taste for me. Woolies one is also MUCH fluffier and richer. My taste buds don't mind paying extra for quality. 😂😭 A company can definitely make more than one brand. I mean, Nestlé owns almost everything, and it is 100% different products."

