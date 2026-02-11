South African reality TV star Ashley Ogle recently received a cheque of R100K from her fans

An online user shared a screenshot of the transaction made to Ogle's personal bank account on social media

Many netizens weren't impressed by this, as they thought they were other people who were more deserving of this money

Ashley Ogle received a huge amount of money from her fans. Image: @ash_leythebrand

South African reality TV star Ashley Ogle sure does have a very loyal fanbase on social media. The influencer stunned many people after she received a large sum of money in donations from her followers.

On Monday, 10 February 2026, an online user @bittylethal announced that the 27-year-old former Big Brother Mzansi housemate had received R100K into her personal bank account, a gift from her loyal fans.

A screenshot of the transaction and a picture of the star handing over the big cheque were posted on social media, leaving a sour taste in many peeps' mouths as they didn't understand why netizens insisted on giving Ogle such huge amounts of money instead of helping the underprivileged.

See the post below:

SA outraged by Ashley receiving R100K

Shortly after it was announced that the star received R100K from her fans, many online users weren't impressed by this, as they didn't quite understand why she was receiving such a huge amount when other people need the money. Here's what they have to say below:

@water_gift said:

"But when fellow students ask for donations for the registration fee, you guys are nowhere to be seen."

@Pearlyi_n_ stated:

"This is weird, so much money, and she was the worst housemate ever. This is obviously mental illness."

@MoreTwoLyf commented:

"Mshefane, a person who actually needs help, is right there, mind you. Instead of raising funds to support less fortunate kids to go to school, you do this. Sorry, but Big Brother fans are insane."

@chosenwani responded:

"You guys are probably going to donate over a million when she reveals her baby to you... She and Zee are living soft through their supporters."

@Israel71005257 replied:

"I wish it could be, I have outstanding fees, and I am failing to pay them due to financial difficulties, and I'm struggling to register for the 2026 academic year, registrations are closing on the 20th."

Ashley Ogle received R100K from her fans.

Zee Mofokeng also received R100K from her fans

In January 2025, the former Big Brother Mzansi star Zintle "Zee" Mofokeng also received a large sum of money from her fans, just like Ashley Ogle did.

Mofokeng got a R100,000 cheque from her social media fans. She also received a R100K cheque and a MacBook from her fans in May 2024. Former Big Brother Mzansi reality stars Liema, Khosi, and Yolanda have also received large cheques from their fans.

Ashley Ogle addresses pregnancy rumours

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that an audio recording believed to be of Sweet Guluva talking about pregnancy rumours was leaked online.

Fans of the couple shared thoughts on the circulating audio of Sweet Guluva addressing Ashley Ogle's suspected pregnancy. In the same interview with Lasizwe, Ashley Ogle addressed the rumours that she was pregnant.

