South African reality TV star Mmeli recently made headlines on social media regarding his game on Big Brother Mzansi

An online user decided to share their opinion on how disappointed they are with Mmeli's current game plan

Many netizens couldn't help but agree with the tweep, and others flooded the comment section with their reactions

Yoh, things are just messy there at Big Brother Mzansi's new house, and some of the viewers aren't happy with their favourite housemate, Mmeli's behaviour on the show after they stated how much trust they had in him to bring it in the game.

On Friday, 6 February 2026, an online user @iTouchCandi shared his disappointment and opinion regarding the reality TV star's recent game plan in the house, especially after his fallout with Thandeka.

The fan stated how unimpressed he is with how he is moving these days in the game show, as they believed that he would be the only returned housemate to bring all the vibe and great game plan.

"I’m really disappointed. You were given a second chance in the Big Brother house, and instead of playing your own game, you chose to protect a bully, become her puppet, and even inherit her battles. A lot of people were rooting for you; you’ve disappointed many of us."

SA weighs in on Mmeli's game plan on BBMzansi

Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions to how Mmeli has been behaving in the Big Brother Mzansi house. Here's what they had to say below:

@CrossCountryOP said:

"I was here fighting for him to go back. Just for him to attach himself to a bully again, this time voluntarily."

@londypearl wrote:

"He’s disappointing shem. He had the potential of taking the money."

@SweetMellow14 commented:

"Bruh, he's here to support the gurls episodes, she'd guaranteed top 5, but Yena? He doesn't even have highlights without her...all she does is terrorise the house, then run to him to offload. What's his game plan? He's waiting for her to be disqualified. Will they even vote for him? NOO."

@LeboSefoloko responded:

"Please keep your disappointment to yourself. If you can do better, go be a housemate and let us rate your game."

@tshuma_richard replied:

"All second chances are useless. Thandeka has submerged them; they are playing her game. She is the trendsetter; that's why Liema is frustrated."

@Abigail46283293 shared:

"I am still rooting for Mmeli, and I see nothing wrong with him falling in love and playing the game. Have you ever seen a gamer who is friends with everyone? Also, stop trying to be relevant by posting hateful things about Mmeli. He still has real fans out here."

Big Brother Mzansi's Mmeli and Thandeka's fuel romance rumours

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that model and content creator Mmeli had social media buzzing when he fuelled romance rumours on the Big Brother Mzansi show.

The former Big Brother Titans star was spotted cuddling and flirting with the KZN-born bookkeeper, Thandeka. Viewers of the reality TV show commented on the duo's clips and journey on social media.

