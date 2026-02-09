American rapper and actress Cardi B and her second baby daddy, Stefon Diggs, recently unfollowed each other on Instagram

An online user shared screenshots of both accounts showing that the pair are no longer following each other's pages

Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions to the latest development

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs unfollowed each other. Image: @stefondiggs, @iamcardib

Source: Instagram

Yoh, mjolo is surely not for everyone, no matter how rich and famous you can be! Recently, the popular American rapper Cardi B and her second baby daddy, Stfen Diggs, left many netizens stunned by their latest stunt.

Just a few months ago, they gave birth to their first child together. Diggs and Cardi B have been making headlines on social media regarding their relationships, and on Sunday, 8 February 2026, the two decided to leave many wondering and curious as they unfollowed each other on Instagram.

An online user @AkademiksTV decided to post the screenshots of the couple's Instagram following list, where it is revealed that they have stopped following each other. Just a few months after Diggs was arrested for strangling his personal chef.

The post reads:

"Stefon Digs unfollows his 7th baby mama, Cardi B, Cardi B unfollows her 2nd baby daddy after the Seahawks won the Superbowl."

See the post below:

Netizens react to the couple unfollowing each other

Shortly after it was revealed that the rapper and her baby daddy unfollowed each other on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@TopG2026X commented:

"Don’t leave out that he has his other bm there too with the baby. We ain’t hearing he left her @iamcardib, it’s ok we love you and rocking with you."

@morriiech said:

"Don’t tell me these guys are breaking up already."

@TeddyBearpink8 responded:

"I thought a marriage with another baby carriage was coming. They lost the game, and they will release Stefon. He will go to jail. The old girl will never hear from him again."

@urstudiopk replied:

"Yikes, that’s messy…Drama is hitting hard right after the Super Bowl. Can’t even imagine being in her shoes right now."

@onlysatyanveshi wrote:

"Lost the Super Bowl, lost the follow, lost the plot in under 60 minutes 😭 Stefon Str@ngler really said 'if I can't win the ring, I'll win the streets' 💀 Cardi upgrading to single era speedrun."

@plushiegal mentioned:

"That’s actually disgusting behaviour. Two months postpartum, and he’s already moving recklessly? The unfollow says everything. She deserves peace, not public humiliation."

@jaygBXToHTown shared:

"I think it’s confirmed that women can’t pick good men now, another child born into a broken family because women suck at picking good men because they want excitement over stability, sad."

Netizens react to Steffon and Cardi B's Instagram drama. Image: @stefondiggs

Source: Instagram

Cardi B scores big in years-long defamation case

In more Cardi B updates, Briefly News shared the details pertaining to the rapper's years-long defamation case with Tesha K. The YouTuber made some serious allegations against Cardi, including claims that the rapper had an STI.

Cardi scored a multi-million-dollar settlement after successfully stating her case on how Tesha's statements affected her, her family and her career.

Source: Briefly News