Cardi B's baby daddy, Stefon Diggs, had a run-in with the law recently, as he got arrested

News reports said that the NFL star strangled and assaulted his personal chef in December 2025

Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions to the charges against the rapper's baby daddy

Yoh, things just took a drastic turn for the now-popular couple Cardi B and Stefon Diggs, as the rapper's baby daddy is accused of assaulting and strangling his personal chef.

The couple who just welcomed their son in November 2025 found themselves making headlines once again on social media after it was reported that the NFL player was arrested for strangling and slapping his chef at his home earlier in December 2025.

An online user @WriteARapSis shared the news about Diggs' charges and also alleged that the mother of four also tried to offer the chef a sum of money to silence her from going to the police and reporting the incident.

The post reads:

"Stefon Diggs (Cardi B’s second baby daddy) has been arrested for choking, slapping and throwing his personal chef into his bed. The victim also alleged Cardi B offered her money to not call the police."

See the post below:

Netizens react to charges against Diggs

Shortly after the news about Diggs went viral on social media, many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions to his charges. Here's what they had to say below:

@isan_ly said:

"So, I guess she and Nicki are horrible at choosing their baby daddies because what the hell."

@oceans_deep13 wrote:

"He has also been accused of trying to rape a man. A fashion designer whom Diggs bought clothing from. I believe Diggs’ younger brother and another man attacked that man b/c he went public."

@Truth_hurtspod commented:

"According to this, she was choked until she nearly passed out and then told she wasn't going to get paid unless she signed an NDA."

@SkylaCowan90 responded:

"I’ll wait for the trial to pass judgment, everyone is innocent until proven guilty, and that’s the standard we should all hold."

@VeroNetX replied:

"Police reports detail Diggs allegedly slapping, choking, and throwing the chef onto a bed until she struggled to breathe, followed by a financial settlement offer to avoid police involvement; while the post attributes the offer to Cardi, sources confirm it came from Diggs."

@aleshewolf stated:

"People like this shouldn’t be allowed or given the privilege to play for professional teams, talented or not, they think they are above the law."

@anasuachara tweeted:

"If this is true, it is serious and disturbing. Violence is never okay, no matter who you are. Trying to silence a victim makes it worse. The law has to handle this, and the focus should be on protecting the victim and ensuring justice."

Cardi B’s baby daddy faces criminal charges. Image: @stefondiggs

Source: Instagram

Cardi B scores big in years-long defamation case

In more Cardi B updates, Briefly News shared the details pertaining to the rapper's years-long defamation case with Tesha K.

The YouTuber made some serious allegations against Cardi, including claims that the rapper had an STI. Cardi scored a multi-million-dollar settlement after successfully stating her case on how Tesha's statements affected her, her family and her career.

