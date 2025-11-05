Reality TV star Ashley Ogle celebrated her 27th birthday on Tuesday, 4 November 2025

Her fans, known as Ashes and Ash-Angelz, surprised her with presents worth more than R81,000

Social media users flooded the comments with birthday wishes and praise for the creativity and generosity of Ashley's supporters

Ashley Ogle was showered with lavish birthday gifts. Image: ash_leythebrand

Source: Instagram

Former Big Brother Mzansi contestant Ashley Ogle is over the moon after receiving gifts worth over R81,000 for her 27th birthday.

The Chery Brand Impact Award 2025 winner turned a year older on Tuesday, 4 November 2025, and her legion of fans, affectionately known as the Ashes and Ash-Angelz, made an effort to make her birthday memorable.

Ashley Ogle bags over R81,000 worth of birthday gifts

On 4 November, Big Brother blogger lifeafterbbmzansi shared photos of Ashley Ogle surrounded by the birthday presents she received from her fans and corporate organisations. The post was captioned:

“Ashes, you outdid yourselves 🔥🔥❤️Congrats, Ashley, and happy birthday once again.”

The photos showed that Ashley Ogle received chocolate and money bouquets, among many other gifts. The last slide featured a list of all the gifts that Ashley received for her birthday. The list included a makeup bouquet worth R5,000 from her fans in Namibia, a R2,000 money bouquet and a R2,000 voucher, a R10,000 money box from Ghana, a R27,000 money bouquet from Ashes and Ash Angelz and an iPhone 17 Pro Max, which retails for a minimum of R31,299 on the iStore.

Some of the luxury items she received as gifts include a Louis Vuitton bag and a Steve Madden tote bag, whose market value is unknown.

See the full list of Ashley Ogle’s birthday gifts below:

SA reacts to the full list of Ashley Ogle's birthday gifts

In the comments section, Instagram users applauded Ashes and Ash Angelz for going all out to make Ashley Ogle’s 27th birthday special. Some filled the comments with birthday wishes for Ashley Ogle.

Here are some of the comments:

blackmomchronicles_sa gushed:

“One thing about Big Brother fans? 🔥😍😍😍😍”

michelle05109 said:

“Beautiful, can't wait for the official gifting still coming ❤️”

iam_bhompz applauded:

“Ashes /Ash Angel's are so creative yhoo look at that classy, elegant decor 👏👏🔥🔥 the gifts are so cute and this is just an invitation naaah 🔥🔥”

preciouschizzy_28 said:

“My baby is loved, she's a queen, and she deserves everything. Happy birthday, Queen of Ashes. More blessings 🙏🙏”

thatgirl_luu gushed:

“Ashley is loved, man. What do you mean, all that money is just an invitation…wow. Anyway, see you on the 29th, Maddies🔥❤️❤️”

lunga_macaleni shared:

“Only a few experience this in their lifetimes 😍😍”

Fans spoiled Ashley Ogle with gifts worth over R81k. Image: ash_leythebrand

Source: Instagram

