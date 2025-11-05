The lovely Boity Thulo once again had social media buzzing with her latest pictures

She recently shared a new photo set after attending an event, and the ladies couldn't get enough of her and her stunning dress

Meanwhile, the gents expressed admiration for Boity, proclaiming their undying love for the rapper/ entrepreneur

Boity Thulo sparked a frenzy with her new photos. Images: boity

Source: Instagram

One thing Boity Thulo does is steal the show, and she recently had all eyes on her at an event.

On Saturday, 1 November 2025, the Wuz Dat rapper attended the exclusive The Slow Life garden event at the Herb & Vine venue in Midrand, Gauteng, alongside fellow tastemakers, influencers, and notable personalities.

"It was a beautiful summer in Provence."

Boity dazzled in a white floral Al Closet dress to usher in the spring and perfectly matched the vibrant colours at the Veuve Clicquot event. Her dress, described as "the perfect summer floral dress," retails for R2,400.

Having supported the brand before, Boity has been spotted in other exquisite Al Closet pieces, which also retail between R2,000 and R3,000.

She accessorised her look with a woven hat, matching wedge heels, and a R40,000 Louis Vuitton On My Side PM tote bag.

Media personality Boity Thulo turned heads at an exclusive garden event, wearing a gorgeous floral dress. Image: boity

Source: Instagram

The star posed alongside some famous faces, including Bonang Matheba's assistant and B'Dazzled star Sefiso Hlongwane, while enjoying the event, which catered to every champagne lover, foodie, and content creators alike.

This follows her turbulent trip to Barcelona, and it's clear that Boity is living her absolute best life in style and luxury, showing how she navigates both highs and lows.

See Boity Thulo's pictures below.

Social media raves over Boity's look

It wasn't long before online users flooded the comment section with high praise for Boity's style and effortless beauty. Read some of their comments below.

NiniMthimkulu said:

"What a gorgeous babe wearing a beautiful dress."

modiehithulo was stunned:

"Are you even my child, bro? Yhooo, o montle maan!"

thepaddockporch reacted:

"Oh yaaas! Wild how your IG vibes actually match you in real life — skin like butter, you’re effortlessly gorgeous."

kuudali added:

"Such a beauty."

Online users admired Boity Thulo's effortless style and beauty. Image: boity

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, her admirers were at a loss for words, with many declaring their love and interest in making Boity theirs.

manonthemoonsa said:

"I'm in no capacity to write anything of significance. My words lack the sophistication to elaborate on how I feel inside. I lack an innate ability to be candid. Above all, my words lack the boldness to describe the depth of your provocative smile. So, I'm left with one word - Exquisite."

Candle_Kerese wrote:

"I need to make more money."

MeshM45029911 proposed:

"Tumi, I want to marry you, and I'm serious."

DlaminiDavid requested:

"Please don't get pregnant, I have plans for us."

