A woman posted a TikTok video of herself doing some major shopping at Woolworths

The doting mother was helping her daughter start a new chapter of life, and she spent a lot of money

The Woolworths shopping spree's total attracted attention, which came with a lot of opinions from TikTok viewers

A video of a woman with her children recently went viral over their shopping dog on 14 February 2026. The generous mother took her daughter to Woolworths in preparation for her daughter's moving day.

The clip documented how many resources the woman put into making her child comfortable. She posted a detailed overview of her daughter's prep to live alone.

In a video on TikTok, a woman @mamantsakop posted about her daughter's preparation for living away from home. They went shopping for groceries at Woolworths, and they filled two trolleys to the brim with 200 household items. The total amount for her daughter's groceries was R14 000. She also helped her daughter set up behind new apartment. They moved in her furniture and helped her unpack. Watch the video of the Woolies bill below:

South Africa amused by a woman's budget for daughter

Many people thought it was amazing to see that the woman did the most for her child. Online users remarked they could tell that the woman planned to have her child. Read people's comments below:

Silindokuhle Honey commented:

"Mama, I'm also your daughter. I want to move out of the house and into my new home 😭😭😭"

sueth8 was floored by the grocery cost:

"Grocery is expensive hle 😏😏, I have spent 8 to 9 thousand this month, and that is when I don't even add my dog's food, like it's crazy nje."

Jasmine j wrote:

"I still remember the day my daughter got married and moved out 2 years ago. The house is empty without my best friend. I have 2 sons, but it's not the same 🥺"

F○rbidden envied the student:

"She is so lucky to have you as her mother 🌹"

Pretty was stunned by how much the mom spent:

"People have money 😭😭😭 and this is beautiful when you see it from black people."

Manqoba 🤌 applauded the mom for having money:

"Another reminder why planning for your kids is important🤝"

Mmakwena Ngoetjana admired the woman's life:

"Affordability is luxury 🥰 One-day I wanna go to any shop and pick anything I need,pay without hesitation about price tags."

PAX_ remarked:

"The groceries are not just expensive, they are overpriced."

Luyanda Ntonhle joked:

"14??? Yini akekho obephethe i extra savings card kwi queue?"

