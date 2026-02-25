A South African woman turned heads on TikTok after showing Mzansi exactly how much she got from Food Lover’s Market from the R100 deals

Food Lover’s Market regularly runs R100 Buck deals covering fresh produce, pantry staples, and household goods to help shoppers stretch their budgets further

South Africans flooded the comments after Moni’s video went up, with many already planning their own trips to Food Lover’s Market this week

A South African woman walked out of Food Lover’s Market with groceries that looked like she had spent thousands of rands.

TikToker @fullhousechaoswithmoni showcasing what she bought at Food Lover's Market. Images: @fullhousechaoswithmoni

Source: TikTok

Moni, known on TikTok as @fullhousechaoswithmoni, took to the platform on 24 February 2026. She showed off exactly what she packed into her home through the store’s R100 Buck special.

Moni came home with eggs, olive oil, dishwashing liquid, spices, chocolates, grapes, Red Bull packs, onions, and toilet paper, all through one of the retailer’s bulk combo deals. In a country where the cost of living keeps climbing, and grocery budgets keep shrinking, seeing that much food and household goods come from R100 deals hit differently.

R100 goes a long way

Food Lover’s Market has built a loyal following with its R100 Buck specials. The store bundles products across departments. This includes fresh produce, pantry staples, and household goods. And they offer them at a flat R100 price point. The retailer runs these deals regularly. The selection rotates to keep shoppers coming back.

For the week of 23 February to 1 March 2026, the store pulled out all the stops. Shoppers could grab four different grape punnets in one combo for R100. A kilo of beef oxtail went for R100. Queen prawns, bulk potjiekos stew, and extra virgin olive oil were all on the table. Pasta, Weet-Bix, canned tuna, the deals stretched across every aisle.

The grocery pressure is real

Stats SA data has consistently shown that food price inflation puts serious strain on households, particularly in the lower and middle-income brackets. Many families have had to become more deliberate about where and how they shop.

South Africans are actively finding ways to stretch every rand further. Retailers like Food Lover’s Market have responded to that pressure.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi Weighs In

The clip caught fire. People wanted to know which branch she shopped at. Some were already planning their weekend trip. Others called it the most useful content they had seen all week.

@Auto Diagnostic Service's 🇩🇪 commented:

“In today’s economy, you have to run for these deals. 😏”

@Mapholoba asked:

“Is this special still on? I'll go right this minute.”

@Marchelaine said:

“I felt like the hamper lady yesterday. I got everything in x3.”

@miss T wrote:

“The North West town of Potchefstroom doesn’t have Food Lovers Market. It’s unfair.”

@jetameia commented:

“I need this kind of self-control. When I go there, my list comes up to R5000.😭”

Front page of a Food Lover's Market pamphlet. Image: Food Lover's Market (Sunward Park)

Source: Facebook

