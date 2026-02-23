A Durban content creator shared a video showing Food Lovers' Market deals where shoppers can get various items for R100

Deals include several food and detergent items, all going for only R100 for a limited time

South Africans questioned expiry dates and pointed out that some deals aren't actually bargains when compared to other stores

A man from Durban is recording a vlog inside a grocery store. Images: @josh.jacobs

Month-end shopping just got easier. Durban content creator @josh.jacobs posted his latest find on 22 February 2026. He walked through his local Food Lovers' Market, showing six pages worth of R100 deals running nationwide from 23 February to 1 March. The deals vary by store, so he recommended checking what's available in your area on foodloversmarket.co.za.

Some of the standout deals include any six packs of Simba chips for R100, nine Jungle Oats bars for R100, and any six white Albany assorted bread for R100. Food Lovers' garlic 3 tubs of 250grams for R100 and two 500ml tubs of Clover cream also go for R100.

Other deals include any eight Super M milk for R100, seven tins of Food Lovers' tuna for R100, and any five packs of Diana pasta for R100. Household items are also part of the promotion, with five toilet cleaner Duck bottles for R100, three Glade air fresheners for R100 and a supply of Food Lovers' toilet paper for R100.

Other food items on special include any 250g of Lancewood cream cheese for R100, any three 3-litre bottles of Food Lovers' juice for R100 and four packs of sweet corn for R100. Two trays of assorted cake squares sell for R100, and you can get one chocolate mousse plus one more pudding for R100.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi questions the R100 Food Lovers' deals

South Africans had questions and observations about the store's special that TikToker @josh.jacobs shared:

@Sesy A warned:

"Their fruit and vegetables don't last."

@Thatego🥰 said:

"The only thing that stood out for me is the 7 Tuna Tins."

@Anonymously pointed out:

"Lux is 104 for 8 at checkers... Just saying, shop around, not all deals are deals."

@Lady G added:

"The only deal that caught my attention is the 5 Toilet Duck bottles for 100 rand."

@Lerato joked:

"'A hundred raaaaand'. Its gona be ringing in my head all day 😂."

@beyonce_september asked:

"I ask again, what's the expiration date?"

@tik tok liker. admitted:

"I know myself, I will go for the R100 cake deal but end up spending R2000."

@Linda Munroe calculated:

"The cream is 40 bucks each, meaning R80 for two. This is a good initiative, but compare people before actually buying."

