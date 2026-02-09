A routine phone sale outside a Pretoria estate turned violent after armed suspects ambushed an iPhone reseller and disappeared with devices worth over R100,000

The robbery exposed growing risks faced by informal resellers as criminals increasingly pose as buyers to lure victims into meet-ups

Following the incident, the reseller announced major changes to his business operations, warning against private deliveries

A Pretoria-based iPhone reseller was left devastated after an armed robbery outside a residential estate saw him lose devices worth over R100,000 in a matter of seconds.

Anton Berg runs his business by regularly meeting up with clients to make sales. Images: Anton Berg

The incident happened on 9 February 2026 outside Kotara Residential Estate in Pretoria. Anton Berg, who sells iPhones independently, was ambushed during what he believed was a routine meet up with a client. The robbery unfolded shortly after Berg arrived at the agreed location to deliver the multiple high-value smartphones.

Berg was approached by a buyer who had requested several iPhone models, including the latest releases. Trusting the location due to his personal familiarity with the area, he proceeded with the exchange.

Within moments of handing over the devices to allow the buyer to complete payment, armed men emerged from the vehicle the supposed client arrived in and robbed him and his friends at gunpoint.

The reseller later shared a Facebook post uploaded on 9 February 2026, where he detailed the incident. He revealed that CCTV cameras from the area had captured the robbery. He also disclosed that this was not the first time he had been targeted. In 2023, he had experienced a similar robbery involving the same type of vehicle and method, which raised concern about a syndicate operating in Gauteng.

A dangerous trade becoming a soft target

According to the Institute for Security Studies, incidents like this are becoming increasingly common as criminals adapt their tactics to exploit informal digital businesses. The security experts also warned that residential estates and private complexes are no longer immune to organised crime.

Berg confirmed that he plans to open a police case and pursue the CCTV footage in hopes of identifying the suspects. He also announced a permanent change to his business operations and stated that all future sales will be conducted at malls or offices only.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Mzansi weighs in on reseller safety

Facebook users shared their thoughts on the dangers of private meet-ups, with many urging resellers to conduct business only in public, monitored spaces.

Rakgadi Gee Motswadi commented:

“Oh my goodness! I am so sorry, Anton! However you decide to run your business going forward, we understand and will continue to support. I hope you get justice.😔”

Kamo Monese said:

“You should have body guard with guns.😢”

Simmone Bouch wrote:

“I hope you guys are insured. You are lucky that you weren't hurt.”

Shaq Rayner highlighted:

“That's why I meet at the police station.”

Wonders Wallace said:

“How did you get a phone less than 30 minutes later? It's so strange how you make content immediately afterwards.”

Duncs M Cuthbert wrote:

“Only meet at the police station, this trend has been going on for many years.”

The iPhone reseller on an outing with his friends. Image: Anton Berg

